- Advertisement -

Xiaomi today presented its new Redmi Pad tablet, which stands out in four sections: design, screen, performance and autonomy. The high-quality metal unibody design of the Redmi Pad is a way to stand out from competitors in this price range. In addition to a great feel in the hand, it offers great build quality. Everything Xiaomi has presented today:

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: 1.64″ screen, GPS and battery up to 12 days

Xiaomi 12T Pro: 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, 120W charging and more

Xiaomi 12T: 108MP camera, Dimensity 8100 Ultra, 120W charging and more

Redmi Pad: Tablet with a 10.6″ screen at 90Hz and more

Redmi Buds 4 Pro: Hi-Res Audio, ANC, 9-hour autonomy and more

Redmi Buds 4: ANC, IP54 rating, 6-hour autonomy and more

Xiaomi TV Q2 Series: Quantum Dot Display, Built-in Google TV and more

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10+: Automatic cleaning, scrubbing and self-cleaning

Xiaomi Smart Blender: Smart and programmable blender

Even with a long battery life, the Redmi Pad is only 7.05mm thin and weighs 445 grams. The tablet is available in graphite grey, moonlight silver and mint green. With a 10.61” screen, the Redmi Pad offers a very smooth viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate. Browsing, scrolling, and gaming are smoother thanks to lower visual latency. Comfort and eye protection are also guaranteed, as the device is certified for low light by TÜV Rheinland and becomes the first tablet in the world to receive SGS certification for low eye strain.

- Advertisement -

As for audio, the Redmi Pad is equipped with quad speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos to ensure an immersive experience. You can choose whether you want to listen with headphones or with the powerful stereo speakers. Its 8 MP 105° wide-angle front camera is placed in a horizontal position and has been specially designed for group video calls. FocusFrame technology can switch to a wider view automatically when multiple people appear, keeping everyone in the frame. Behind the performance of the Redmi Pad is the MediaTek Helio G99 built on the highly efficient 6nm process. Whether you use the Redmi Pad for entertainment, work, or study, the long-lasting 8,000mAh battery makes it easy to power through the day. The Redmi Pad supports 18W fast charging and comes with a 22.5W in-box charger.

Price and availability

Redmi Pad is now available from today with a 48h Early Bird offer in its 3+64 GB version for €279 at mi.com/es. Its price from October 6 will be €299.99. In addition, the 4+128GB version of Redmi Pad is the pre-purchase gift of Xioami 12T Pro from today until October 12 on all official Xiaomi Spain channels.

Technical specifications

specs

Screen 90Hz 10.61″ LCD – 1200 x 2000 resolution – 90Hz refresh rate – Brightness: 400nits (typical) – Over 1 billion colors – 1500:1 contrast ratio – Integrated blue light reduction Body • High quality metal unibody design • Colors: Graphite Grey, Moonlight Silver and Mint Green Dimensions 250.38 x 157.98 x 7.05mm 445 grams Performance MediaTek Helio G99, 6nm – Up to 2.2GHz • LPDDR4X Memory + UFS 2.2 Storage Rear camera 8MP Frontal camera 8MP ultra wide angle – 105° FOV with FocusFrame Audio Quad Dolby Atmos speakers Burden 8,000 mAh Fast charge at 18W 22.5W charger in the box System MIUI for Pad variants 3GB+64GB 4GB+128GB 6GB+128GB