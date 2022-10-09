Redmi Pad arrives on AliExpress with 90 Hz screen, Helio G99 and special launch price

published

Redmi entered the tablet market with the new Redmi Pad. The device was announced with a thin and flashy design, Helio G99 processor, display with a rate of 90 Hz and good autonomy. Taking advantage of the official launch in the global market, Europeian consumers can now buy the tablet at a discount on AliExpress. - Advertisement - Want to know more? Scroll down the page and get to know all the details of Redmi’s new affordable tablet.

Large screen with 90 Hz rate

With a 10.61-inch screen, Redmi Pad is the ideal tablet for those who want to work or even play games, since its panel has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In addition, for those who want to spend long hours watching series, the Redmi Pad has TÜV Rheinland certification that guarantees low visual fatigue. When it comes to audio, the tablet has four Dolby Atmos-certified speakers. This guarantees an immersive experience, while the tablet's cameras stand out for ensuring good photos. An example of this is that the front is an 8 MP ultrawide camera that has a 105º viewing angle. FocusFrame technology can automatically switch to a wider shot when multiple people want to take a selfie, something that ensures no one is left out.

Behind the good experience with Redmi Pad is the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. Designed at 6 nm, the processor ensures balanced performance for everyday tasks. Furthermore, the tablet is sold in variants with 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, while there is also 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. That is, a good set that can please all audiences.

In addition to using an efficient chipset, the Redmi Pad also has an 8,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. However, the manufacturer sends a 22.5W charger in the box of the device, that is, a good "toast". Last but not least, the Redmi Pad has a slim design and premium build. It measures just 7.05mm thick and weighs 445g, and available colors are Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver Mint Green.

Where to buy?