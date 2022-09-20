Redmi Pad arrives in October: image, features and presumed price of the tablet

- Advertisement -

Of Redmi Pad there has been talk recently, the device had appeared in a render together with Xiaomi 12T Pro (above) but the rumor in that case was more focused on the smartphone than on the tablet, leaving doubts open about its technical characteristics. Pricebaba And MySmartPrice allow us now to delve into the subject, revealing that the announcement could be held on next month together with the Xiaomi 12T smartphone range.

Let’s start with the colors: Redmi Pad will be available in Graphite Gray, Mint Green and Moonlight Silver. Just in Mint Green it appeared in a post from Xiaomi Kuwait on Instagram – then removed. You can appreciate it in the image shown here. There will then be several variations, WiFi and WiFi + cellular, 3 / 64GB and 4 / 64GB. As for the display, it should be a panel 11.2 inch LCD with 2K resolution, under the body instead there will be the processor MediaTek MT8781. All the expected specifications follow.



EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

display: 11.2 “2K LCD

11.2 “2K LCD processor: MediaTek MT8781

MediaTek MT8781 memory: 3 / 64GB, 4 / 64GB

3 / 64GB, 4 / 64GB battery: 7,800mAh, 22.5W charging

7,800mAh, 22.5W charging audio: 4x speaker

4x speaker connectivity: WiFi and WiFi + cellular

WiFi and WiFi + cellular OS: Android 12 with MIUI Pad 13

Android 12 with MIUI Pad 13 rear camera: 8MP

EXPECTED PRICE

Redmi Pad could arrive in a cellular version at a price of about 230-250 euros. It is possible that the tablet will also be marketed in Europe.