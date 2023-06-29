Redmi Pad 2 is listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 680 and 4 GB of RAM

- Advertisement -

Update (06/29/2023) – MR

Xiaomi is expected to present the successor to the Redmi Pad in the coming months. Recently, the tablet was certified by the American Federal Communications Commission (FCC), indicating that the launch is close. Now, the Redmi Pad 2 has appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking platform, bringing its main specifications.

Redmi Pad 2 has code 23073RPBFC and obtained 415 points in the Geekbench 6 single-core test. In the multi-core test, the tablet scored 1,411. According to the database, the Redmi Pad 2 will come equipped with an eight-core platform with a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz and 4 GB of RAM. - Advertisement - The listing also confirms that the processor is codenamed Bengal, confirming the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680, the same platform found in the OPPO Pad Air tablet. Videos of the Apollo missions to the Moon as you’ve never seen them at 60 FPS

Last year, the Redmi Pad was launched with MediaTek’s Helio G99 processor, indicating that the inclusion of Snapdragon 680 in the successor will bring a slight downgrade. As for the operating system, the tablet will come with Android 13 under the MIUI 14 interface. Previously, FCC certification confirmed that Redmi Pad 2 would come with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB memory configurations and internal storage. A few weeks ago, leaked specifications revealed a 10.95-inch screen, support for a 90Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, an 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front sensor.

Update (06/22/2023) – MR

Redmi Pad 2 has Snapdragon 680, 10-inch screen and new specifications revealed

Xiaomi is preparing to launch a new tablet. Apparently, this device will hit the market in the coming weeks as the Redmi Pad 2. It should first go official in China and then launch globally in other countries. - Advertisement - So far, the Chinese manufacturer has not confirmed details about the tablet. However, the Redmi Pad 2 was certified by the FCC, bringing some of its specifications and confirming that the device is close to being made official.

The Redmi Pad 2 will arrive as the successor to the Redmi Pad, released last year. It has code 23073RPBFL and will hit the market with up to 6 GB of RAM memory. It will have three different memory configurations with the entry-level model having 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The others will bring 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB. In connectivity, the tablet will come with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz. - Advertisement - In the operating system, it will come standard with the MIUI 14 interface, probably based on Android 13. Unfortunately, the FCC listing does not reveal more realme Pad 2 specifications, only memory settings and software.

According to previous leaks, the Redmi Pad 2 will have a 10-inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution and support for 90 Hz refresh rate. The photographic set must consist of an 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front sensor. Under the hood, the tablet is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 platform and an 8,000mAh battery unit. More details should emerge in the coming weeks by certifications.

Update (06/14/23) – JB

Redmi Pad 2 has Snapdragon 680, 10-inch screen and other specs revealed

New information raised by the well-known and reliable Digital Chat Station shows that the launch of the Redmi Pad 2 is getting closer. In addition, sources working at the Chinese manufacturer have once again reinforced the final specifications of the device. According to these people, the tablet should be announced with 10-inch IPS LCD screen that has 2K resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. O chipset chosen will be the Snapdragon 680 and it must be combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage by default. Another version should deliver 256 GB of memory, and it is also possible to have the option of expanding with a MicroSD card.

As we are talking about an affordable tablet, the Redmi Pad 2 should come out of the box with plastic construction and considerable edges on the display. Its set of cameras will consist of an 8 MP main lens and a 5 MP front lens. Finally, the battery should reach 10,000 mAh, while the operating system will be Android 13 and it should run under the MIUI 14 interface. DCS claims that the Redmi Pad 2 is likely to be launched in August in China with a price close to 1,000 yuan (~R$679).

Update (5/25/23) – JB

Redmi Pad 2 is listed with Snapdragon chipset, 8 MP camera and more Display controller: A $ 1 chip that is behind the great shortage of graphics cards, consoles, processors, and more

The Redmi Pad 2 can be launched at any time and this week a new leak brought the complete technical sheet of the affordable tablet. According to Indian retail sources, the Redmi Pad 2 is expected to be announced with Snapdragon 680 processorand it should work with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage by default. The manufacturer may also launch an option with 256 GB of memory. In addition, the tablet will also have a 10.95-inch IPS LCD panel with support for 90 Hz refresh rate, while the front camera will be 5 MP. That is, an important downgrade, since the original Redmi Pad has an 8 MP selfie sensor. Finally, the device will still have an 8 MP rear main camera, a battery of around 10,000 mAh and Android 13 running under MIUI 14.

Update (5/22/23) – JB

Redmi Pad 2 appears in new leak with Snapdragon chipset, 90Hz screen and more

After receiving some certifications, the Redmi Pad 2 was highlighted again thanks to a leak released by the well-known and reliable Skrzypek. According to the leaker, the tablet must be announced with Snapdragon 680 processorsomething that indicates a possible downgrade compared to its predecessor. That’s because the original Redmi Pad’s Helio G99 has a 16% superior GPU performance and manages to outperform the Qualcomm option by 35% on AnTuTu. In terms of display, the Redmi Pad 2 should have a 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1200x1920p and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The main rear camera can still be 8 MP, while the front is 5 MP, and the operating system will be Android 13 and it should run under MIUI 14. For now, there is still no exact release date.

Original text (05/17/23)

Redmi Pad 2: possible new affordable tablet from Xiaomi receives EEC certification

One new affordable tablet may be presented by Xiaomi soon. It is a possible Redmi Pad 2, which received EEC certification with the notification number “KZooooo6240” and model number “23073RPBFG“. However, there are still no more details about this new device. Recently, some rumors mentioned the launch of a tablet called Redmi M84 for the third quarter of this year. Therefore, it may be the same one that received the certification this time, although there is still no official confirmation about it.

The first generation of Redmi Pad hit the market in October last year and stood out for bringing interesting specifications at a more affordable price. In this sense, it brought a Helio G99 processor from MediaTek, in addition to a screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and an 8,000mAh battery. If you follow the same line, it may be that another affordable tablet arrives as an option for those who like to read and study with this type of device, in addition to venturing into some games. To get a better idea of ​​what the first Redmi Pad looks like, check out its specifications:





Redmi Pad – Technical specifications

10.61-inch IPS LCD screen with WXUGA+ resolution (2000 x 1200 pixels)

90 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness

MediaTek Helio G99 Platform

Mali-G57 GPU

3 GB, 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

microSD card space

8 MP front camera

8 MP rear camera

8,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Connectivity 4G, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 5

Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface