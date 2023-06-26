Redmi Note 13 should have OLED display with thinner edges, says leak

- Advertisement -

Update (06/26/23) – JB

After some devices appeared in the IMEI database, the Digital Chat Station started talking about the future Redmi Note 13 line. According to the leaker, the devices should be presented by the end of the second half in China. In addition, the devices must adopt 6.7-inch flat OLED screen that has thin bezels on all four sides, something similar to what happens on the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. For those who don’t know, this model currently carries the title of intermediate cell phone with display that has the smallest edges on the market. DCS also believes that the devices should use a mix of chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek, and we will have options for all pockets. - Advertisement - All the tools for Instagram on a single website However, the arrival of smartphones to international markets should only happen in mid-2024.

Original text (06/23/23)

Redmi Note 13: new line phones appear in the IMEI database

In addition to starting work on the development of the Redmi K70 family, the Chinese manufacturer has also been preparing for the launch of the Redmi Note 13 line, even if it has not yet ended the presentation schedule for the Note 12 generation. This week, analysts found that the first smartphones from the Redmi Note 13 family were found in the IMEI database. The numbering of one of the devices is 2312DRAABC. As we are talking about an unprecedented identifier that ends with 12, informants who work at Xiaomi confirm that this model is the Redmi Note 13.