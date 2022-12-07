Redmi Note 12C appears in IMEI database and should be released soon

Redmi is preparing to launch a new device with a focus on cost-effectiveness, the Redmi Note 12C. It appeared in the IMEI database with model code 2212ARNC4L🇧🇷
The cell phone was also certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), suggesting that the Redmi Note 12C will be launched globally, including in the United States. It was also listed on the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and TENAA, revealing its specifications and design.
Xiaomi’s next device will come with a 6.7-inch screen and HD+ resolution, in addition to memory options of 2 GB, 4 GB, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and internal storage of 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB.
Although not confirmed, it is possible to note that the rear camera module must be triple. There is also no information about the front sensor, which should adopt the traditional hole-punch camera.
The Xiaomiui website also confirmed that the Redmi Note 12C will have MIUI builds V13.0.1.0.SCVCNXM, V13.0.0.19.SCVEUXM, V13.0.0.13.SCVINXM, and V13.0.0.10.SCVMIXM. All are based on Android 12 and MIUI 13. Also, the phone is codenamed aether and earth.
There is no forecast for the launch of the cell phone, but by the number of certifications, it should be released in the coming weeks. In terms of price, it should cost between R$650 and R$900.
The Redmi Note 12 line was launched at the end of October and consists of four handsets: Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. Soon, the Redmi Note 12 4G should also be launched.