Redmi Note 12C appears in IMEI database and should be released soon

Redmi is preparing to launch a new device with a focus on cost-effectiveness, the Redmi Note 12C. It appeared in the IMEI database with model code 2212ARNC4L🇧🇷 The cell phone was also certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), suggesting that the Redmi Note 12C will be launched globally, including in the United States. It was also listed on the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and TENAA, revealing its specifications and design.

Xiaomi’s next device will come with a 6.7-inch screen and HD+ resolution, in addition to memory options of 2 GB, 4 GB, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and internal storage of 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB. - Advertisement - Although not confirmed, it is possible to note that the rear camera module must be triple. There is also no information about the front sensor, which should adopt the traditional hole-punch camera.