Redmi Note 12 Turbo, there will also be a "Harry Potter Edition"

Redmi Note 12 Turbo, there will also be a “Harry Potter Edition”

Android

Published on

By Abraham
redmi note 12 turbo, there will also be a
redmi note 12 turbo, there will also be a "harry
- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has anticipated in China a special “Harry Potter” edition of your Redmi Note 12 Turbo, smartphone that will be officially launched tomorrow: the package seems quite rich, with a magic wand, a SIM extractor dedicated to platform 9 and 3/4, scarves and cloak of the four houses of Hogwarts, letter of admission to Hogwarts, Sorting Hat and more Still. It’s not entirely clear whether the device itself will be customized in some way either – an image seems to suggest this but it seems deliberately ambiguous so it’s best not to go too far.

Over the weekend, the Chinese company also published several new details on the technical specifications of the smartphone, which, we recall, should be the first on the market with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chip. We summarize all the information below, combining it with the previous ones:

  • Display: 6.67”, OLED, FHD+ resolution, max refresh 120Hz PWM dimming 1920Hz, HDR 10+, SGS certified for reduced blue light
  • 93.45% screen-to-body ratio: 1.95mm top bezel, 1.42mm sides, 2.22mm bottom
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2
  • RAM: up to 16GB, LPDDR5
  • Storage: up to 1TB, UFS 3.1
  • Cameras:
    • Primary rear: 64MP
    • Ultrawide rear: 8MP
    • Rear mark: 2 MP
  • Cooling: vapor chamber, 3,725mm²
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging Speed: 67W
  • Measurements: thickness 7.9 mm, weight 181 g
  • OS: Android 13, customized MIUI 14

There is still uncertainty regarding the fingerprint scanner: according to some sources it will be integrated into the display (it would be the first time in the Redmi Note range) while for others we will find it in the power button. We will know more tomorrow, exactly. We have no information on the international launch, but it is worth noting that it has already been confirmed to launch in India on April 5th as the Poco F5.

- Advertisement -

