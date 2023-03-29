Redmi Note 12 Turbo, new smartphone with great design and quite powerful

- Advertisement -

note-12-turbo-new-smartphone-with- - -and.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Redmi Note 12 Turbo, new smartphone with great design and quite ">

A few days after announcing the arrival in Spain of a new range of phones Redmi, the Xiaomi company (owner of the aforementioned brand) has done the same with a new model, but this time, in China. We talk about Note 12 Turbo that has novelties that are interesting as well as striking.

One of the most obvious changes is in its design. This is different in some sections from what is usual in Redmi, and a clear example of what we are saying is that the rear camera sensors are seamlessly integrated in the terminal, something that is not exactly common in the manufacturer. In addition, it includes the screen printing on the casing which also gives it a rather particular touch.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, it is important to mention that the dimensions and the step are quite adequate to offer good ergonomics, since these are the following: 161.11 x 74.95 x 7.9 millimeters and 181 grams. Not bad for a terminal that, among other things, has a battery of 5,000mAh to ensure a very good autonomy (and which includes a fast charge of 67Wwhich is quite a notable mark).

Redmi

A very good hardware in this Redmi

The company has included some components that ensure quite good performance. So, for example, the processor is a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, which is quite powerful and reaches levels of the first generation Snapdragon 8, which is already quite indicative. On the other hand, the most remarkable thing in what has to do with hardware is everything that has to do with memory. The RAM can reach 16GB -since the eight- and, in what has to do with storage, the options are very striking because there will be a 1TB variant.

In what has to do with the screen, there is also excellent news in this Redmi Note 12 Turbo, since the choice is one with a panel 6.7-inch OLED. If we add to this that the resolution is Full HD+ and that it allows a frequency of up to 120Hz to be used, it is clear that the image quality is high and fulfills any purpose. It is also perfectly fulfilled in terms of the camera, since it includes three camera sensors on the back. 64 + 8 + 2 megapixels, including the first optical stabilization and the possibility of recording at 4K. More than enough for most users.

Redmi

A price that is absolutely insane

Taking into account that this is a model that includes 5G and Wi-Fi 6which ensures excellent connectivity (it also has NFC, which allows mobile payments), it must be said that the cheapest model of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo is about 285 euros to change, but what is really impressive is that the option with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage stays at €350. An outrage that, hopefully, will reach Spain, since it can be a best seller for Xiaomi.

- Advertisement -

>