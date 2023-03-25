5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsRedmi Note 12 Turbo 5G arriving in China: first with S7+ Gen...

Redmi Note 12 Turbo 5G arriving in China: first with S7+ Gen 2

Android

Published on

By Abraham
redmi note 12 turbo 5g arriving in china: first with
redmi note 12 turbo 5g arriving in china: first with
- Advertisement -

 

Redmi Note 12 Turbo 5G arrives on March 28 in China: Xiaomi officially announced it on the local social network Weibo. It will be the first smartphone equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chip, presented just a few days ago; in fact, the company’s post revealed several other details, including the key technical specifications and even a good part of the device’s design. So between the official advances and the rumors that have emerged in the past weeks we can begin to draw a rather definite identikit:

  • 6.67 “OLED display, FHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh, hole in the center for the front camera
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC:
    • 4nm TSMC process
    • Octa-core CPU:
      • 1x Prime core @ 2.91GHz
      • 3x Performance cores @ 2.5GHz
      • 4x Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz
    • Adreno 725 GPU
  • 12GB RAM (LPDDR5X?)
  • 512GB internal storage (UFS 3.1?)
  • Cameras:
    • 64MP rear main
    • 2x rear secondary
    • 1x front
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging Speed: 67W
  • OS: MIUI 14 customized Android 13
  • In-display fingerprint scanner
  • 3.5mm audio jack

- Advertisement -

We remind you that on March 23, or tomorrow, Redmi will also launch several models of the Note 12 range internationally: the “smooth” one, the Pro and the Pro Plus. We don’t know if and how this 12 Turbo will arrive in our area, but it’s worth the worth mentioning that it will be available in India as Poco F5, it’s not yet perfectly clear when.

Vivo Y31 2021: an economic line with great battery, reverse charging and Android 11

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Google Play Store has started testing the synchronization of applications for smartphones

Although there hasn't been a full-scale rollout yet, we can already take a look...
Entertainment

Xiaomi announces the Smart TVs S75 and S75, perfect for game lovers

The company Xiaomi It has two new televisions in its catalog and, in this...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.