Redmi Note 12 Turbo 5G arriving in China: first with S7+ Gen 2

- Advertisement -

Redmi Note 12 Turbo 5G arrives on March 28 in China: Xiaomi officially announced it on the local social network Weibo. It will be the first smartphone equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chip, presented just a few days ago; in fact, the company’s post revealed several other details, including the key technical specifications and even a good part of the device’s design. So between the official advances and the rumors that have emerged in the past weeks we can begin to draw a rather definite identikit:

6.67 “OLED display, FHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh, hole in the center for the front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC: 4nm TSMC process Octa-core CPU: 1x Prime core @ 2.91GHz 3x Performance cores @ 2.5GHz 4x Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz Adreno 725 GPU

12GB RAM (LPDDR5X?)

512GB internal storage (UFS 3.1?)

Cameras: 64MP rear main 2x rear secondary 1x front

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging Speed: 67W

OS: MIUI 14 customized Android 13

In-display fingerprint scanner

3.5mm audio jack

- Advertisement -

We remind you that on March 23, or tomorrow, Redmi will also launch several models of the Note 12 range internationally: the “smooth” one, the Pro and the Pro Plus. We don’t know if and how this 12 Turbo will arrive in our area, but it’s worth the worth mentioning that it will be available in India as Poco F5, it’s not yet perfectly clear when.