Redmi Note 12, the “Turbo” version with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 on GeekBench

Five months after its launch in China, Xiaomi’s large Redmi Note 12 family will also be launched today on the European market, albeit with some differences in terms of its components. In Italy, according to rumors, there should be four models arriving: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 5G. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

So, as usual, a decidedly wide range with models that they differ from each other only in some details, especially processors, cameras and memory. As for the displays, in fact, all should be gods AMOLED with a diagonal of 6.67 inchesalthough there will be some differences in terms of quality.

In addition to these versions, Xiaomi still intends to further expand the Redmi Note 12 series both with an “S” variant, of which some information has been leaked in recent weeks, and with a “Turbo” variant which will be announced in China on March 28th. This smartphone, as officially confirmed by the Chinese company, will be its first equipped with the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor announced by Qualcomm in recent days.

This processor will certainly guarantee superior performance compared to other models, hence the use of the acronym “Turbo”. To confirm this power, the scores obtained by the Redmi Note 12 Turbo with the GeekBenk benchmark also arrive today: in single-core 1,668 points were achieved; in multi-core score was 4,480.

The benchmark of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo

The benchmark also confirmed other features that we already knew including the presence of Android 13 (with MIUI 14) and 12GB of RAM, although there may be variants with less memory. Redmi Note 12 Turbo has also recently been certified by the Chinese bodies TENAA, MIIT and CCC, certifications which have revealed the support for 67W wired fast charging for his 5,000/5,500mAh battery.

To complete the specifications of this Redmi Note 12 Turbo there would be a 6.67 inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a 64MP main camera flanked by an 8MP ultra wide angle and a 2MP macro.

TECHNICAL SHEET (ASSUED)

6.67 “OLED display, FHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh, hole in the center for the front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 4nm octa-core SoC: 4x Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz 3x Performance cores @ 2.5GHz 1x Prime core @ 2.91GHz Adreno 725 GPU

12GB RAM (LPDDR5X?)

512GB internal storage (UFS 3.1?)

Cameras: 64 MP Rear Main 8MP Ultra Wide Angle 2MP macros 1x front

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging Speed: 67W

OS: MIUI 14 customized Android 13

In-display fingerprint scanner

3.5mm audio jack

