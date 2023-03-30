Redmi Note 12 Pro: real-time battery test | This Thursday at 6 pm

The new cell phones of the Redmi Note 12 family were launched globally in early 2023, with the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro plus handsets. We now have the middle model in our hands, which is already being evaluated.

It comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 platform, 6 GB, 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage (space for microSD card), camera 16 MP front camera, three rear cameras (50 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint reader on the side, 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging and Android 12 running under MIUI 13.