Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus: real-time battery test | follow up

The Redmi Note 12 line was launched globally at the beginning of the year. It consists of three devices: Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The latter arrived on our benches to undergo all the necessary tests for a complete analysis.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus features a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 platform, 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, 16 MP front camera, three rear cameras (200 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint scanner on the side, 5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging and Android 12 running under to MIUI 13.
Our official battery test is run with many popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time being given between cycles to track background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.
The apps present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:
- 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
- 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
- 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
- 2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps
