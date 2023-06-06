Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus: real-time battery test | follow up

The Redmi Note 12 line was launched globally at the beginning of the year. It consists of three devices: Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The latter arrived on our benches to undergo all the necessary tests for a complete analysis.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus features a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 platform, 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, 16 MP front camera, three rear cameras (200 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP), 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint scanner on the side, 5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging and Android 12 running under to MIUI 13.