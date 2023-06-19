Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus: cell phone with good performance, screen, sound and battery, but... | Analysis

- Advertisement -

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is the most advanced in the lineup made up of four models. In this one we have a 200 MP camera, powerful 120W charging and all Dolby technologies to make it an excellent option for media consumption. Is this the best Xiaomi intermediary of 2023? Let's find out. All members of the Redmi Note 12 line have a similar design and this can lead to some confusion when buying. The rear camera block is identical to what we saw on the Redmi Note 12 Pro. It has a metal finish and features two prominent cameras with a smaller one above the dual LED flash. While the back is glass, the sides are made of plastic with a matte finish. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus screen has 6.67 inches with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz AMOLED panel with touch sensor that responds to 240 Hz and helps reduce latency to improve response time in games. The maximum brightness level is very good and on par with some top-of-the-line models. The screen ensures high contrast so you don't suffer from viewing content even in direct sunlight. Stereo sound has good power and sound quality with Dolby Atmos support.

Equipping the Note 12 Pro Plus we have MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 chipset, the same present in the model below the line and also in the Galaxy A34. It is available in versions with 8 and 12 GB of RAM. The one we tested came with the least amount of memory and did well in our multitasking-focused speed test. And games? We performed well in Call of Duty and PUBG with all features enabled. The 5,000 mAh battery performed very well in our standardized test with almost 28 hours of battery life. That with some games included, which indicates that it should easily yield two days in the hand of those who don't play. The 120W charger can fully recharge the battery in just 24 minutes. Refurbished tech products, up to 70% cheaper all year round The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus features a powerful 200 MP sensor, but its mid-range hardware is unable to handle so many pixels. In default mode we get decent photos with exaggerated contrast that kills shadow details. The 16 MP front camera compresses four pixels and one, and this results in selfies with low sharpness, despite the photos having good colors, contrast and skin tone close to the real thing. The camcorder records in 4K at 30 fps with the rear and Full HD with the front. Is it worth buying the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus or are there more interesting Xiaomi phones in the segment? To know all the details, just check out our full review via the link below:

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus full review

