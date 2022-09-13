Redmi Note 12 may have a 50 MP camera and 120W charging, says rumor

The Note 12 family returned to the spotlight this week, as the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station released more information about the smartphone.

According to the leaker, the standard model should be announced with a 50 MP main , 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro. In addition, we can also expect a smartphone with a flat screen and flat sides.

Another important highlight is the support for fast up to 120Wand the charger will be delivered inside the box.

As Redmi is removing the adapter from the packaging of some devices, delivering the 120W option on the Redmi Note 12 is good news. Google Tasks adds a new function to track pending tasks

With the presence of the most advanced charging technology, the Note 12 should go from zero to 100% in just 20 minutes of power. Finally, this year’s devices must use MediaTek processors – at least in the Chinese version.

For now, the manufacturer has not commented on the s.