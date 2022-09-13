Redmi Note 12 may have a 50 MP camera and 120W charging, says rumor

Update (09/13/22) – JB
The Redmi Note 12 family returned to the spotlight this week, as the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station released more information about the smartphone.
According to the leaker, the standard model should be announced with a 50 MP main camera, 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro. In addition, we can also expect a smartphone with a flat screen and flat sides.
Another important highlight is the support for fast charging up to 120Wand the charger will be delivered inside the box.
As Redmi is removing the adapter from the packaging of some devices, delivering the 120W option on the Redmi Note 12 is good news.
With the presence of the most advanced charging technology, the Note 12 should go from zero to 100% in just 20 minutes of power. Finally, this year’s devices must use MediaTek processors – at least in the Chinese version.
For now, the manufacturer has not commented on the rumors.
Original text (10/06/22)
Redmi Note 12 has a 50 MP camera and other details revealed in a rumor
The well-known and reliable Digital Chat Station revealed this Friday the first details of the Redmi Note 12 line. According to the leaker, the smartphones should be announced in the second half of this year.
As with the previous generation, the Note 12 line will initially be made official in China and only later will it be marketed in India and the rest of the world.
For DCS, all devices in the Note 12 family should come out of the box with 50 MP main cameraand the camera module will not have many changes compared to what we already know in the current generation.
The other rear lenses will be ultrawide and macro.
As for the front, the members of the Note 12 series should keep the display with few edges and a centered hole to accommodate the selfie camera.
The display will be IPS LCD in some versions, but the most powerful should gain an OLED panel. In both cases, we should not expect the presence of curved edges.
Last but not least, Xiaomi must use MediaTek and Snapdragon processorsbut it is still unclear which models we are talking about.
It is worth remembering that the manufacturer has not yet commented on this type of information. Therefore, we emphasize that everything needs to be considered as just another market rumor.
Looking forward to the launch of the Note 12 line? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.