Redmi Note 12 line is presented by Xiaomi in Brazil with three different options

A Xiaomi launched this Thursday (20) the line Redmi Note 12 in Europe. As anticipated by previous news, the brand held an event to showcase the three models of the franchise that hit the domestic market. In general, they are represented by the motto “Celebrate the life” and come in three different options.
The first of them is the Redmi Note 12 4G, which arrives with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 chip and AMOLED-type 120Hz screen. Likewise, it is being sold on the brand’s website with a casual backpack as a gift and arrives with a 33W charge.
The brother of this model is the Redmi Note 12 5G, which in addition to 5G, arrives with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and versions with 4GB and 8GB of RAM, as well as internal storage in options of 128GB and 256GB. In addition, it also comes with a 33W charger and support for microSD cards.
The last variant of the three bears the name of Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the platform leaves Qualcomm for MediaTek, with the Dimensity 1080 model equipping this model. Not only that, as Xiaomi highlights its night photography capability through the IMX766 sensor and the optical image stabilization feature.
Check out TechSmart’s analysis of the last mentioned model and the complete technical sheet of the three below:
Redmi Note 12 4G – Specifications:
- Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution
- Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- GPU: Adreno 610
- RAM: 4 GB
- Storage: 128GB (Expandable with Micro SD card)
- Three rear cameras:
- Main: 50 MP
- Ultra wide: 8MP
- Macro: 2 MP
- Front camera: 13 MP
- 4G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB-C
- Fingerprint sensor on the side
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 33W charging
- Android 13 with MIUI 14
- Dimensions: 165.7 x 76 x 7.9mm
- Weight: 183 grams
Redmi Note 12 5G – Specifications:
- Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED with FullHD+ resolution
- Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Platform: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 by Qualcomm
- RAM: 4/8GB
- Storage: 128/256GB (with space for microSD card)
- Three rear cameras:
- Main: 48MP
- Ultra wide: 8MP
- Macro: 2MP
- Front camera: 13 MP
- 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint scanner on the side
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 33W charging
- Operating system: MIUI 14
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G – Specifications:
- Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED with FullHD+ resolution
- Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Platform: MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- GPU: Mali-G68 MC4
- RAM: 6/8GB
- Storage: 128/256GB
- three rear cameras
- Main: 50MP with OIS
- Ultra wide: 8MP
- Macro: 2MP
- Front camera: 16 MP
- 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint scanner on the side
- 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging
- Android 12 running under MIUI 13
- Redmi Note 12 4G
- 4/128GB: BRL 1,999.99
- Redmi Note 12 5G
- 4/128GB: BRL 2,699.99
- 8/256GB: BRL 2,999.99
- Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
- 6/128GB: BRL 3,399.99
- 8/256GB: BRL 3,699.99
