Redmi Note 12 line is presented by Xiaomi in Brazil with three different options

A Xiaomi launched this Thursday (20) the line Redmi Note 12 in Europe. As anticipated by previous news, the brand held an event to showcase the three models of the franchise that hit the domestic market. In general, they are represented by the motto “Celebrate the life” and come in three different options.

The first of them is the Redmi Note 12 4G, which arrives with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 chip and AMOLED-type 120Hz screen. Likewise, it is being sold on the brand’s website with a casual backpack as a gift and arrives with a 33W charge.