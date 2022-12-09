Redmi Note 12 line has global launch confirmed by Xiaomi after receiving certifications

Update (12/09/2022) – EB

The Redmi Note 12 line has already been launched in China and has received global certifications from the FCC and IMEI indicating the imminent launch in more markets, which today was confirmed by Xiaomi. To indicate the novelty, the Chinese manufacturer released a teaser titled “Supernote” where the Redmi Note 12 is shown.







The video focuses on the cell phone’s cameras, but the manufacturer added a search box at the end to leave no doubt about its next global launch.

The legacy is about to get 12 , , amazing with the most noteworthy phone of the year. 🇧🇷 The #RedmiNote12 5G series is not just a note it’s the #SuperNote🇧🇷 🇧🇷 Get Notified: https://t.co/bSN7VljgxA pic.twitter.com/xDCmTKZwgU — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 7, 2022

Xiaomi has not detailed when the series should launch in countries other than China, but user Abhishek Yadav says it could arrive in India on December 23.

Exclusive !

Redmi Note 12 Series launching on 23 December, 2022 in India. Got info from new source. ( Take this with Salt 🧂 ) — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 8, 2022

Despite this, listings indicate that not all models in the Redmi Note 12 line are expected to be launched in India, as the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition is expected to follow as an exclusive Chinese model. In this way, the most powerful model to be launched on the global market should be the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, which should keep its 200-megapixel main camera as the main highlight. Check out its other specifications below:

Technical specifications – Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

6.67-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution Display with hole-punch camera and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage

microSD card space

16 MP front camera

three rear cameras 200 megapixel main sensor 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor 2 megapixel macro sensor

5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, headphone jack, USB-C port and fingerprint scanner on the side

5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging

Android 12 running under MIUI 13

Update (03/11/22) – JB Global Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus found in FCC database

After appearing in the IMEI database, the new global Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus now were found in the FCC of the United States🇧🇷 The novelty was discovered this Thursday by some users who are always consulting the regulatory agency’s website. The FCC makes it very clear that the Redmi Note 12 Pro has the number 22101316G, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is identified with 22101316UG. Of course we are talking about an initial listing and there is no technical sheet available. In any case, the staff of Xiaomiui informs that the presentation of the models can be scheduled for the beginning of 2023, and the biggest difference between the global variants and the Chinese models is in the software. That’s because public-facing devices worldwide will feature MIUI 14 interface instead of version 13 available in China. As for the specifications, both are powered by the Dimensity 1080 processor, have a 6.67-inch OLED screen and with a rate of 120 Hz, there is a 50 MP camera in the Pro model and 200 MP in the Pro Plus and charging up to 120W in the most powerful device .

Original text (01/11/22)

Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus have global variants identified in the IMEI database

Recently, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 12 lineup in China. It comprises four devices: Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. The Xiaomiui website revealed that two global variants of the devices were identified in the IMEI database, reinforcing that the line will reach more countries soon. The global versions of the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus are codenamed Ruby, as are the Chinese variants, suggesting they should keep the specs.

Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus have been listed in the IMEI database with codes 22101316G and 22101316UGindicating that the devices will reach the global market with the same specifications as the Chinese variants.

However, devices may be released under different names. For example, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is expected to hit the Indian market as the Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge, while the standard variant could use the Xiaomi 12i title. The Redmi Note 12 line uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset, manufactured in a 6-nanometer process. The devices have an OLED screen with FullHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and in-display digital reader, in addition to 900 nits peak brightness and support for Dolby Vision and HDR + 10, The Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with image stabilization, while the Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Explorer Edition have a 200-megapixel Samsung HPX sensor.