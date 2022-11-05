Redmi Note 12 is official, Samsung may give up on the Exynos 2300 and more | TC duty

It’s time for you to check out everything that happened in the technology universe in another edition of Duty TC. If you missed any news, didn’t have time to read or want to have a “summary” of the week, just scroll down the page to be well informed. In this week’s edition we have the launch of the Huawei Pocket S and also the Redmi Note 12 line in the Chinese market. In addition, more details about the Xiaomi 13 Pro range were revealed, while the iPhone SE is expected to have a new design and smaller display. Finally, we also have Galaxy S23 Plus going through Geekbench and Samsung being able to give up on the Exynos 2300. Want to be well informed? Then check it out below!

Samsung may add S Pen slot in the next Galaxy Z Fold

- Advertisement -

According to rumors, Samsung wants to further extend the premium look of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 by launching the foldable with a dedicated S Pen stylus slot. According to Korean sources, a meeting of the company’s smartphone department has already confirmed the hardware change, something that should make the next Z Fold become a great smartphone for productivity. Other topics studied by the company include a decrease in the size and weight of foldable devices, as well as looking for ways to reduce display crease and increase durability. - Advertisement - It is worth remembering that everything still remains in the field of rumors.

Huawei Pocket S is announced with Snapdragon 778G and more affordable price

The Huawei Pocket S was officially announced this Thursday. The foldable one follows the same design as the P50 Pocket and features simplified hardware to ensure good value for money. - Advertisement - The new device retains the 6.9-inch OLED display and support for 120 Hz refresh rate. The main change is in the exchange of the Snapdragon 888 processor for the 778G. Of course, both only support the 4G connection, but the change already guarantees a more affordable price. In the camera department, we have the 40 MP main lens, the 13 MP ultrawide sensor and the replacement of the 32 MP lens with a dedicated laser focus unit. Finally, there is a 1-inch external display to see the time and notifications, a 4,000 mAh battery and HarmonyOS 3.0 as the operating system. The price is approximately 6,000 yuan, around R$4,200.

Xiaomi 13 Pro may have 1-inch sensor and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

In a report published last weekend, new information about the Xiaomi 13 Pro was revealed by two leakers. These sources in the Chinese manufacturer’s supply chain confirm that the device’s display will be produced by Samsung. The E6 AMOLED panel will be 6.7 inches and must support LTPO technology for a rate of up to 120 Hz, while the processor will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The chipset must work together with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. . On the rear set of cameras there is a 50 MP main sensor and everything indicates that it is the 1-inch Sony IMX989. The 50 MP ultrawide and 50 MP telephoto complete the set. For selfies, the smartphone will have 32 MP inside a centered hole. All Xiaomi 13 Pro cameras must have Leica certification to ensure good photographic records and the device’s battery will be 4,800 mAh. Finally, there is 120W fast charging and Android 13 running underneath the MIUI 14. As for the launch, it could happen before the end of the year.

Phil Spencer confirms Xbox Game Pass subscribers are

In a recently published interview, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming and head of Xbox, revealed that the company’s game subscription service is slowing down. The exec was candid and revealed that he believes the current number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers has reached an impasse and growth is now slowing on consoles. On the other hand, Spencer adds that the reverse movement is happening on PCs and this could balance a possible sudden drop in the rate of subscriptions on the console.

iPhone SE may have iPhone XR design, but with smaller display

According to new information from Apple’s supply chain, the next iPhone SE may even adopt the same design as the iPhone XR, but that won’t be automatic. That’s because these sources report that Apple is still studying the size of the display that will be allocated to the device. Thus, there are chances that the smartphone will reach the market with an IPS LCD screen between 5.7 and 6.1 inches. Apple has consulted with two vendors in search of the best panel and also the lowest price. Another highlight that deserves to be mentioned is that there are chances that the iPhone SE 2023 will be announced with OLED technology, but this will depend a lot on the final price of the panel offered by Chinese manufacturers. As for the other specifications, the iPhone SE 2023 can be announced with a fingerprint reader on the side, Apple A15 Bionic processor and up to five color options, but it may still have the outdated Lightning port. As usual, Apple has yet to comment on the matter.

Galaxy S23 Plus passes Geekbench and Samsung may have given up on the Exynos 2300

Samsung may have given up on the Exynos 2300 for good. That’s because the Galaxy S23 Pro and other models have already passed benchmark testing with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while Korean sources claim that the company’s proprietary chipset development has simply stalled. With that, we can say that only models with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be sold worldwide, something that represents a defeat for Samsung’s processor sector. For those who don’t remember, there is an internal dispute between Korean departments and, apparently, the smartphone department has won the semiconductor department.

Redmi Note 12 line is launched in China and already receives global certification