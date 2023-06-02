Redmi Note 12 caravan: Xiaomi takes free event with raffle and gifts to Recife

Xiaomi is taking the “Redmi Note 12 Series Caravan” to Recife, in Pernambuco. The mobile market giant announced this Thursday (1st) that the Free event will take place on June 4th (Sunday), from 13:00at Cais da Aurora, and will offer a series of activities, promotions, raffles and gifts for participants.
The event, which toured several capitals over the last few weeks, aims to bring the brand closer to its Europeian consumers and promote the latest mid-range launches: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. Among the activities, the company will promote a special quiz about the new cell phones.
Taking advantage of the open-air space at Cais da Aurora, visitors will have access to a mini ramp and a workshop for those who want to learn to skate. Interested parties may bring their own equipment and show your skills on the track to participate in the draw for a Redmi Note 12.
The Caravan arrives in Recife with a lot of excitement, as we have a legion of followers and admirers of Xiaomi in the region. The purpose of this caravan is to provide a moment to live the experiences that Xiaomi technology delivers with great quality and bring fans closer to the brand’s launches.
Thiago Araripe
Xiaomi Europe Marketing Manager
Xiaomi highlights its wide network of stores and kiosks that offer its products. In addition to Recife, other capitals served by the company’s physical sales channels in the country include São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Salvador, Manaus and Fortaleza.
Redmi Note 12 Series Caravan
- Date of the event: June 04, 2023 (Sunday)
- Time: from 13:00
- Local: Aurora Wharf, Recife (PE)
