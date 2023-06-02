Redmi Note 12 caravan: Xiaomi takes free event with raffle and gifts to Recife

Xiaomi is taking the “Redmi Note 12 Series Caravan” to Recife, in Pernambuco. The mobile market giant announced this Thursday (1st) that the Free event will take place on June 4th (Sunday), from 13:00at Cais da Aurora, and will offer a series of activities, promotions, raffles and gifts for participants.

The event, which toured several capitals over the last few weeks, aims to bring the brand closer to its Europeian consumers and promote the latest mid-range launches: Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. Among the activities, the company will promote a special quiz about the new cell phones.