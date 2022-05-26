Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro + official: only the price changes (almost)

Redmi Note 11T Pro and Pro + are official: the new smartphones in the range were expected for today, called to improve the already good performance of the previous series – we tested both Note 11 Pro 5G and Pro + 5G – introducing various hardware innovations and a refinement from the point of view of design.

The two smartphones are quite similar aesthetic side, the thickness (but we are talking about trifles) and the weight change slightly, with 2 grams less for the Pro + variant. Under the body the differences are in the RAM and the battery (5,000mAh for the Pro, 4,400mAh for the Pro +). For the rest they share the same data sheet.

Therefore the Note 11T Pro series relies on the MIUI 13 based on Android 12 as the operating system interface and to MediaTek Dimensity 8100 as a processor, made by TSMC with a 5nm process. The display is LCD for both, with a diagonal from 6.6 in resolution 2460×1080, refresh rate up to 144Hzand 650nit brightness.

The front camera is from 16MPwhile on the back we find a main cam from 64MPone from 8MP ultra wide angle and one from 2MP macro. Then there are support for 5G networks, NFC and the double SIM slot.

REDMI NOTE 11T PRO AND PRO + – TECHNICAL SHEETS

display: 6.6 “FHD + LCD, 20.5: 9, refresh rate up to 144Hz (30/48/50/60/90/120 / 144Hz), 1.400: 1 contrast, 270Hz sampling, 650nit brightness, DisplayMate A +, HDR10, Dolby Vision

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm (TSMC)

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm (TSMC) memory: Redmi Note 11T Pro: 8 / 256GB, 8 / 128GB, 6 / 128GB Redmi Note 11T Pro +: 8 / 512GB, 8 / 256GB, 8 / 128GB

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Galileo, Beidou, Glonass, QZSS

dual SIM: Yup

audio: double speaker

OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

MIUI 13 based on Android 12 cameras: front: 16MP rear: Main 64MP, 1 / 1.72 “(4-in-1), 1.6um pixels 8MP ultra wide angle, 120 ° FOV 2MP macro

drums: Redmi Note 11T Pro: 5.000mAh, 67W wired charging Redmi Note 11T Pro +: 4.400mAh, 120W wired charging

dimensions and weight: Redmi Note 11T Pro: 163.4×74.29×8.87mm for 200g Redmi Note 11T Pro +: 163.4×74.29×8.9mm for 198g

colors: Atomic Silver, Time Blue, Midnight Black (also limited Astro Boy version)

PRICES

Redmi Note 11T Pro

6 / 128GB: 1,799 yuan, approx 252 euros

8 / 128GB: 1,999 yuan, approx 280 euros

8 / 256GB: 2,199 yuan, approx 308 euros

Redmi Note 11T Pro +

8 / 128GB: 2,099 yuan, approx 294 euros

8 / 256GB: 2,299 yuan, approx 322 euros

8 / 512GB; 2,499 yuan, approx 350 euros

At the moment we have no indications regarding a possible marketing in our country.