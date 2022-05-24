Redmi Note 11T, launch in days: Pro + with very fast RAM and Dimensity 8100

It will be presented in China Tuesday 24 May there Redmi Note 11T range, a review of the products currently on the market also in Italy (from February) and of which we reviewed the Pro + 5G variant no more than two weeks ago. We are now used to hardware tweaks after six months from launch, and Redmi keeps the line: the Note 11T will arrive almost exactly six months from the current ones.

The official launch in a few days arrives through Weibo, where the official account of Redmi has revealed the date of the May 24 anticipating some technical characteristics of the more complete variant, namely of Redmi Note 11T Pro +. From the MediaTek Dimensity 920 of Note 11 Pro + we will upgrade to Dimensity 8100.

Important news also in terms of cooling down, and it is an almost obligatory choice from the passage from the Dimensity 920 to the 8100, which goes close to the threshold of 3 GHz of maximum frequency. So Redmi has foreseen a more than 30% larger vapor chamber system than Note 11 Pro + with 7 layers of graphite instead of the 3 put on the previous design.

Few news in preview on an update that looks like a generational leap, and for this, consequently, will accelerate the aging of the Notes of six months ago. Redmi Note 11T and 11T Pro will also arrive, on which, however, no advances have been provided. Appointment next Tuesday to learn more about the news.

REDMI NOTE 11T PRO + – ALREADY OFFICIAL SPECIFICATIONS