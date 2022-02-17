MobileAndroidTech News

Redmi Note 11, testing the new redmi from 159 euros

We are in the midst of launching new mid-range and entry-level mobiles, and in this category (halfway between the average and the basic) we have the Redmi Note 11, a mobile with a 50M main camera (the 11S model has it 108M), 8MP wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2M depth camera, a mobile that can be purchased at this launch stage for 179 euros, with an additional discount coupon of 20 euros for the first moments of purchase.

That’s right, goboo already has all the data for the big launch of a mobile phone that I’ve been able to test for a few days.

The recommended price is 199 euros, but at launch it costs €179, and with the coupon it costs €159. And if you buy the Note 11 4+128G, they give away a Mi Band 6.

The coupons are:

Note 11: valid on February 21 from 12:00-13:00 (UTC+1)
Note 11S: valid on February 24, 12:00-13:00 (UTC+1)

purchase link: click here

But hey, let’s go through the features and then I’ll tell you about my experience with the Note 11.

It has a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a 6nm Snapdragon 680 processor, two speakers, 33W Pro fast charge for its 5000mAh battery, four cameras, a 13 MP f/2.4 selfie, 4/6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, Android 11 with MIUI 13 and quite an elegant design.

You can see the rest of the numbers on the main page, so I’ll leave you with the video showing the camera, which I know is what interests you the most.

Personal opinion

Taking into account that we are talking about a mobile of less than 200 euros, the Note 11 model that I have tested is very good in the following points:

– A very decent battery. 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging is impressive in this range of phones, giving you two days of life without problems with normal use.
– The screen is very good, very sensitive to touch, with a refresh rate that makes it ideal for watching videos and movies.
– Photos are good when there is good ambient light.

What I didn’t like:

– The experience with night photos has not been good, except when there is a lot of lighting in the streets.
– The close-ups are nothing to write home about, it shows very pixelated when zooming in on the result.

In other words, it is not a gamer mobile, it is not a high-end mobile, fantastic zooms and clear night photos cannot be expected… it is an entry-level mobile with mid-range specifications, something that is normal in a world where mid-range is occupying the specifications of the high-end.

Redmi Note 11, testing the new redmi from 159 euros

