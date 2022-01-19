Redmi Note 11 Series, debut in Italy on January 26

Here she is: Wednesday 26 January at 1 pm the Redmi Note 11 Series will arrive, as the company indicates in the email that sent us. No further details, such as if all three are distributed – Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro + – or if one will remain exclusive to the Chinese market. What is certain is that not a single one will arrive, otherwise it would not have been the launch of one Series.

It also remains to be understood if the technical specifications and even the design of the European Redmi Note 11 series will remain those of the Chinese series. A November indiscretion questioned whether they would have been exactly the same products, in light of the fact that MediaTek, due to the semiconductor crisis, may not be able to guarantee an adequate supply of chips to sustain volumes. sales of a product that will in all likelihood quickly become a best seller on the European market as well.

So – it was said – if Redmi Note 11 is equipped with the Dimensity 810 and Redmi Note 11 Pro with the Dimensity 920, the versions for global markets could instead adopt Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 778G + respectively. AND prices must be defined, which due to the “crossing” in Europe are always generally higher than those obtained by brutally converting the price list into yuan into euros. Redmi Note 11 starts, in China, from the equivalent of 160 euros, Note 11 Pro from 240 euros, Note 11 Pro + from about 270 euros.

In short, the debut in the Old Continent of the new mid-range of the company born from Xiaomi it may not be a mere formality for several reasons. We will discover the side dishes soon.