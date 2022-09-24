Redmi Note 11 Pro, a controversial 2023 variant appears: what does Redmi have in mind?

- Advertisement -

The range Redmi-note-11-se-gets-official-launch-date-in-india/">Redmi Note 11 has been official for almost a year. Not in Italy, where Chinese smartphones arrived in January, but globally, given that the presentation dates back to October 28 last year in China. Why do we talk about it then. Simple: on Google Play Console, a platform for Android developers, it ended up in the list of certified devices a unpublished Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. We had never heard of it, yet the source is very reliable.

We must therefore take note of the fact that Redmi would at least be considering marketing a revised version of the smartphone presented almost a year ago. There certification on Play Console includes an image of the new smartphone, where it shows different features compared to Redmi Note 11 Pro “2022”: not so much in front as on the back, with a camera group identical in the components but not in the form, in the arrangement.

With a little memory effort, however, we realize that the mysterious Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is literally identical to Redmi Note 10 Pro, so at least aesthetically it looks more like a revision of the latter. On the technical front, Play Console indicates the presence of the Snapdragon 712 chip from Qualcomm, an octa core – anything but recent – from 2.3 GHz to 10 nanometers, and a display on the card identical to the 2022 .

- Advertisement -

Judging by the chip whose presentation dates back to the beginning of 2019 we would not say that Redmi’s operation can be functional to actualize the smartphone of a year ago. It is therefore difficult to give a reading on the rather enigmatic question. Better to wait for other developments that should clarify the contours of the story.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is available online from Amazon to 264 euros. The value for money is awesome but there are 5 better models. To see the other 171 offers click here. (update of 23 September 2022, 4:25 pm)Thanks to Giuseppe Ricchiari