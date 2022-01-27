Redmi Note 11, Pro 5G, Pro and 11S official in Italy: the mid-range according to Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is official in Italy: the new range consists of the base model and 11S, 11 Pro and 11 Pro 5G variants. The announcement for our country follows the one dedicated to the Chinese market held last October. On that occasion, the Note 11S model was missing, which now therefore further enriches an offer already in itself decidedly generous.

The global debut of the series represents an important moment for the brand, which focuses on these smartphones in particular to attack the mid-range of the market, the one in which competition is most fierce. And it does so by proposing devices that they only partially correspond to those already seen for China, with variations in terms of processor, first of all, but also of cameras and small aesthetic details. We will see later the most important differences for each model, remembering however that in the Asian country, as mentioned, the Redmi Note 11S was missing and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus was instead presented, absent here.

There are two models with 6.67 in (the two Note 11 Pro), two with a 6.43 in (Note 11 and Note 11S). All are AMOLED with FHD + resolution and high refresh rate, which on the Note 11 Pro goes up to 120Hz. Within them we find different solutions: Qualcomm for Note 11 Pro 5G and 11 (Snapdragon 695 and 680 respectively), MediaTek for Note 11 Pro and 11S (Helio G96 in both cases). The four smartphones have in common the battery from 5,000mAhhowever with charging speeds that, on Note 11 Pro 5G and 11 Pro, go up to 67W. Read: Vivo IQOO Z1 is a new high-end with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, 144 Hz display and a very tight price Note 11 Pro 5G, 11 Pro and 11S all share the presence of a camera 108MP Samsung HM2 with 9-in-1 pixel binning technology and native dual ISO. The ultra wide angle is also a common feature (also for Redmi Note 11), as well as the macro from 2MP to capture details up close. The differences between the various models are also made by the number of sensors: three on Note 11 Pro 5G, four on the other variants.

DIFFERENCES COMPARED TO THE MODELS FOR CHINA

REDMI NOTE 11 PRO 5G – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

REDMI NOTE 11 PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

REDMI NOTE 11S – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

REDMI NOTES 11 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

XIAOMI SMART AIR PURIFIER SERIES 4

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

LIVE

In short, we summarize below the main differences between the models offered on the international market (including Italy) and in China: Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (the link to the data sheet refers to the Chinese version) SoC: Snapdragon 695 (Dimensity 920 in China) Battery: 5,000mAh (4,500mAh on the Pro + and 5,160mAh on the Pro in China) thickness: 8.12mm (8.3mm in China) weight: 202g (204-207g in China) aesthetics: change the positioning of the photographic sensors on the back, as well as the color of the module that houses the main camera

(the link to the data sheet refers to the Chinese version) Redmi Note 11 Pro Not comparable, as in China there is no 4G version of Note 11 Pro. However, if you want to try to compare it with the Chinese 11 Pro 5G, we observe: SoC: Helio G96 (Dimensity 920 in China) battery: 5,000mAh (4,500mAh on Pro +, 5,160mAh on Pro in China) thickness: 8.12mm (8.3mm in China) weight: 202g (204-207g in China) Cameras: 108MP main + 8MP ultra wide angle + 2MP macro + 2MP (depth) (108 + 8 + 2MP in China)

Redmi Note 11 (the link to the data sheet refers to the Chinese version) display: 6.43 “(6.6” in China) SoC: Snapdragon 680 (Dimensity 810 5G in China, 4G version has Helio G88) Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultra wide angle + 2MP macro + 2MP depth (50 + 8MP 5G version, 50 + 8 + 2MP 4G version) thickness: 8.09mm (8.8mm for 5G, 8.92g for 4G in China) Weight: 179g (195g for 5G, 181g for 4G in China) aesthetics: squared edges (curved in China), different module position as well as the color of the upper module

(the link to the data sheet refers to the Chinese version) Redmi Note 11S new model



display: DotDisplay AMOLED 6.67 “FHD + with refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling up to 360Hz, 1200nit, DCI-P3, Reading mode 3.0, contrast 4.500.000: 1, Gorilla Glass 5

DotDisplay AMOLED 6.67 “FHD + with refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling up to 360Hz, 1200nit, DCI-P3, Reading mode 3.0, contrast 4.500.000: 1, Gorilla Glass 5 mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 LiquidCool technology

memory: 6 / 64GB, 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB (LPDDR4X / UFS 2.2) – internal memory expandable up to 1TB

6 / 64GB, 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB (LPDDR4X / UFS 2.2) – internal memory expandable up to 1TB connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, IR, 3.5mm jack, GPS

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, IR, 3.5mm jack, GPS fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral dual SIM: hybrid

hybrid cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.4 rear: main 108MP 1 / 1.52 “Samsung HM2 with 9-in-1 pixel binning, 0.7um (2.1um) pixel, f / 1.9, dual native ISO 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 118 °, f / 2.2 macro 2MP, f / 2.4

audio: 2x speaker

2x speaker battery: 5,000mAh, 67W fast charge (50% in 15 minutes)

5,000mAh, 67W fast charge (50% in 15 minutes) OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 11

MIUI 13 based on Android 11 dimensions and weight: 164,19×76,1×8,12mm for 202g

164,19×76,1×8,12mm for 202g resistence: IP53

IP53 colors: Graphite Gray, Polar White, Atlantic Blue

display: DotDisplay AMOLED 6.67 “FHD + with refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling up to 360Hz, 1200nit, DCI-P3, Reading mode 3.0, contrast 4.500.000: 1, Gorilla Glass 5

DotDisplay AMOLED 6.67 “FHD + with refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling up to 360Hz, 1200nit, DCI-P3, Reading mode 3.0, contrast 4.500.000: 1, Gorilla Glass 5 processor: MediaTek Helio G96

MediaTek Helio G96 LiquidCool technology

memory: 6 / 64GB, 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB (LPDDR4X / UFS2.2), internal memory expandable up to 1TB

6 / 64GB, 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB (LPDDR4X / UFS2.2), internal memory expandable up to 1TB connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS

4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, IR, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS dual SIM: hybrid

hybrid fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.4 rear: main 108MP 1 / 1.52 “Samsung HM2 with 9-in-1 pixel binning, 0.7um (2.1um) pixel, f / 1.9, dual native ISO 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 118 °, f / 2.2 macro 2MP, f / 2.4 depth 2MP, f / 2.4

audio: 2x speaker

2x speaker battery: 5,000mAh, 67W fast charge (50% in 15 minutes)

5,000mAh, 67W fast charge (50% in 15 minutes) OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 11

MIUI 13 based on Android 11 dimensions and weight: 164,19×76,1×8,12mm for 202g

164,19×76,1×8,12mm for 202g resistence: IP53

IP53 colors: Graphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue

display: DotDisplay AMOLED 6.43 “FHD + with refresh rate up to 90Hz, touch sampling up to 180Hz, 1000nit, DCI-P3, Reading mode 3.0, Gorilla Glass 3

DotDisplay AMOLED 6.43 “FHD + with refresh rate up to 90Hz, touch sampling up to 180Hz, 1000nit, DCI-P3, Reading mode 3.0, Gorilla Glass 3 processor: MediaTek Helio G96

MediaTek Helio G96 LiquidCool technology

memory: 6 / 64GB, 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB (LPDDR4 / UFS2.2), internal memory expandable up to 1TB

6 / 64GB, 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB (LPDDR4 / UFS2.2), internal memory expandable up to 1TB connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IR, 3.5mm jack, GPS

4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IR, 3.5mm jack, GPS dual SIM: yes + microSD

yes + microSD fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.4 rear: main 108MP 1 / 1.52 “Samsung HM2 with 9-in-1 pixel binning, 0.7um (2.1um) pixel, f / 1.9, dual native ISO 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 118 °, f / 2.2 macro 2MP, f / 2.4 depth 2MP, f / 2.4

audio: 2x speaker

2x speaker battery: 5,000mAh, 33W fast charge (full charge in about 1h)

5,000mAh, 33W fast charge (full charge in about 1h) OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 11

MIUI 13 based on Android 11 dimensions and weight: 159,87×73,87×8,09mm for 179g

159,87×73,87×8,09mm for 179g colors: Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Pearl White

Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Pearl White resistence: IP53

display: DotDisplay AMOLED 6.43 “FHD + with refresh rate up to 90Hz, touch sampling up to 180Hz, 1000nit, DCI-P3, Reading mode 3.0, Gorilla Glass 3

DotDisplay AMOLED 6.43 “FHD + with refresh rate up to 90Hz, touch sampling up to 180Hz, 1000nit, DCI-P3, Reading mode 3.0, Gorilla Glass 3 processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 memory: 4 / 64GB, 4 / 128GB, 6 / 128GB (LPDDR4X / UFS2.2), internal memory expandable up to 1TB

4 / 64GB, 4 / 128GB, 6 / 128GB (LPDDR4X / UFS2.2), internal memory expandable up to 1TB connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS

4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS dual SIM: yes + microSD

yes + microSD fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral audio: 2x speaker

2x speaker cameras: front: 13MP, f / 2.4 rear: main 50MP, f / 1.8 8MP ultra wide angle, FOV 118 °, f / 2.2 macro 2MP, f / 2.4 depth 2MP, f / 2.4

audio: 2x speaker

2x speaker battery: 5,000mAh, 33W fast charge (full charge in about 1h)

5,000mAh, 33W fast charge (full charge in about 1h) OS: MIUI 13 based on Android 11

MIUI 13 based on Android 11 dimensions and weight: 159,87×73,87×8,09mm for 179g

159,87×73,87×8,09mm for 179g resistence: IP53

IP53 colors: Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Star Blue

There is room for one last novelty, in this case dedicated to the smart home and personal well-being: Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier, available in 4 Pro, 4 and 4 Lite versions. The new series guarantees healthier and cleaner air, with fewer allergens, with different models according to the needs of the home and family. 4 Pro has a 3-in-1 filtration system that combines electrostatic charge and mechanical filtration to capture 99.97% of pollutants (including those <0.3 microns). It is equipped with PM2,5 and PM10 sensors, and has an ionizer to capture the surrounding polluting organisms, 500m3 / h PCADR and 185m3 / h FCADR to filter the air of an environment of 40 square meters in 15 minutes. The OLED touch display it allows you to access some data in real time such as temperature and humidity, as well as to quickly adjust settings. Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro can also be controlled via the Mi Home app, Google Assistant and Alexa. display. OLED

White color

size: 275x275x680mm

weight: 9,6kg

connectivity: Google Assistant, Alexa, Mi Home

3-in-1 filter

PM2.5, PM10, temperature, humidity sensors

ionizer

noise 33.7-65dB (A)

power: 50W

