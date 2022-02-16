Tech News5G News

Redmi note 11 Pro 5G now available globally from 243 euros

One of the most anticipated mobiles is now available worldwide, the new Redmi Note 11 Prowith a 5G version, which comes to make it clear that you don’t have to pay a lot to get good benefits.

We are talking about a mobile with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor (Snapdragon 695 in the 5G version), with eight cores, with a 6Nm manufacturing process, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate, with an impressive 5000mAh battery and 67W turbo charging.

Close «Dr. Mario World », the Nintendo mobile game

Its camera is 108MP (Samsung HM2 sensor with a large sensor size of 1/1.52 inches and supports 9 in 1 pixel binning technology), and it has 3 other extras, one 8MP (wide angle), another of 2MP (macro) and one more of 2MP AI to calculate the depth. The latter is not available on the 5G model. The 108MP main camera captures images in high resolution and bets on vivid colors; the 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera has a 118-degree viewing angle; the 2MP macro camera captures fine details up close and the 2MP depth sensor captures more natural-looking portrait shots.

The front camera is 16MP, which is great for decent selfies.

Draws attention to 67W turbo chargingwhich allows you to charge up to 51% of the 5000 mAh high-capacity battery in just 15 minutes.

As far as the screen is concerned, it offers smooth scrolling response and lag-free transitions, ideal for gaming, although it’s important to note that setting it to 120Hz uses a lot more battery power.

The design is flat edged, with the dual speakers positioned at the top and bottom of the phone, as that’s another strong point, immersive stereo sound for gaming or watching videos.

This is Squad, a new social network of audio notes that self-destruct in 24 hours

The 5G version does not have the depth sensor, but its processor in a SnapDragon 695, to support 5G.

Price and coupons for the Redmi note 11 Pro

For the next two days there are launch offers on Aliexpress, with specific coupons for each country.

Here I leave you with the data for those who buy from Spain:

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
25 euro discount coupon: SDRMI25. The price starts from 243 euros in this link.

redmi note 11 pro

At the moment there are no coupons, but you can buy from 304 euros at this link.

