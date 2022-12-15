Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 appears in new certification indicating imminent launch

Update (12/15/22) – JB

Although the world is talking about the official launch of the global Redmi Note 12 family, the Chinese manufacturer still intends to launch a device known as Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. The information was revealed in October, and now the device has received TDRA certification. With the numbering 2209116AG, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 has its official name confirmed and it will also feature dual-band Wi-Fi, but no 5G connection. See the sheet:

As we are talking about a preliminary listing, TDRA has not yet published the other specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. Even so, Geekbench has already revealed which device should hit the market with Snapdragon 732G processor🇧🇷 The Note 11 Pro 2023 should also be sold with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage by default and Android 12 native, while its screen is a 6.67-inch AMOLED that supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main camera can be 50 MP or even 108 MP. On the other hand, the front one is 16 MP. Finally, sources report that the intermediary's battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports 33W fast charging. The only detail that remains unclear is the official release date.

Imminent launch? Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 appears on Geekbench with intermediate hardware

Rumors suggest that Xiaomi intends to launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 on the market soon as the new premium intermediate smartphone of the Chinese brand. At the beginning of the month, the device was identified on the Google Play Console platform and, more recently, on Geekbench, pointing to the possibility of an upcoming launch. According to speculation, the device should be launched in the 1st quarter of 2023 by the manufacturer bringing medium specifications including under the hood the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset — octa-core up to 2.3 GHz with 8 nm lithography — together with the board video card (GPU) Adreno 618 and possibly 8 GB of RAM memory (LPDDR4).

This information is contained in the recent report released by Geekbench, which also contains the Android 11 operating system, but with a high chance that the phone will arrive with Android 12 instead of the previous generation, in addition to guaranteeing an update to future versions of the Google software. Ahead, leaks also claim that the Note 11 Pro 2023 will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate on its front with a selfie camera at the top of the display. 16 MP, while at the rear it should have a 108 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultrawide lens and 5 MP macro.