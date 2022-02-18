Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are already on sale in Spain

Xiaomi presented the new Redmi Note 11 series on January 26 at a global event made up of Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 11 Series brings camera, charging speed, display, and processor upgrades, making the performance of this new smartphone series even more powerful.

The new Redmi Note 11 Series devices include the latest generation MIUI 13 operating system, which offers a complete update, focused on improving the core user experience, including faster storage, greater efficiency of background processes, smarter and longer battery life.

Among the novelties included in MIUI 13 are:

liquid storage — a new method for managing how files are stored

— a new method for managing how files are stored Atomized Memory — which raises the efficiency of RAM to another level

— which raises the efficiency of RAM to another level Focused Algorithms — which dynamically allocates system resources based on usage scenarios, making MIUI more fluid and responsive

— which dynamically allocates system resources based on usage scenarios, making MIUI more fluid and responsive Smart Balance another user experience update in MIUI 13 designed to automatically find the balance between performance and power consumption.

Storage, prices and availability in Spain

Redmi Note 11 It will be available in the main operators and retailers in Spain from February 24 in three versions, depending on its internal storage and RAM:

● 4GB+64GB for €199.99 at Amazon, PCComponentes, Media Markt and www.mi.com/es

● 4GB+128GB for €229.99 at all Spanish retailers (MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, FNAC, Phone House, Carrefour, Amazon, PCComponentes), at www.mi.com/es and at Xiaomi Stores

● 6GB+128GB for €259.99 in all Spanish operators (Orange, Telefónica, Vodafone and Yoigo), El Corte Inglés, at www.mi.com/es and Xiaomi Stores.

Redmi Note 11 will have an Early Bird promotion of €179.99 from February 21 at 12:00 p.m. to February 23 at 1:00 p.m. in its 4+64 GB version on Amazon, PC Components and on www.mi.com/es. From that date and time, its price will be €199.99.

In addition, Redmi Note 11 will have a €20 discount coupon on Amazon and on www.mi.com/es exclusive during the first hour of the Early Bird promotion (February 21 from 12-1 p.m.)

Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 11S Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S It will also arrive in Spain on February 24 in two versions:

● 6GB+64GB: for €249.99 on Amazon and on www.mi.com/es

● 6GB+128GB: for €279.99 at Amazon, Media Markt online and Xiaomi Store

Redmi Note 11 Pro Y Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G They will arrive in Spain soon.

Consumers who purchase their Redmi Note 11 from February 17, 2022 to March 21, 2022 (both included), in any official sales channel (online or physical store) of Xiaomi in Spain and as long as said product is activated in Spain, will have the right to one free repair at a local Xiaomi Service Center within the first six months counted from the date of purchase of the product.

Another condition is that the screen of said product is damaged or defective due to an involuntary or unintentional act of the consumer. Said screen repair will be free and includes, if necessary, the full replacement of the screen at no cost.

Xiaomi customers will receive up to two months of YouTube Premium free of charge, with which they will have access to the best content without ads and without connection. The benefits of YouTube Premium will also extend to YouTube Music, where users will have unlimited, ad-free access to more than 80 million official songs, plus live performances, covers, remixes and unique music content.