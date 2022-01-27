Redmi Note 11: 6.4″ 90 Hz OLED screen, Snapdragon 680 and more

Xiaomi has today presented its new family of smartphones Redmi Note 11, which is made up of the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Like the whole family, the Redmi Note 11 arrives with a modern design with flat edges. Its dimensions are 160 x 74 x 8.1 mm and it weighs 179 grams. The phone is available in Graphite Grey, Star Blue and Gradient Blue colours.

Xiaomi has provided the phone with splash resistance IP53, and the display glass is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

On the front, we find a 6.4″ AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution that reaches a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz. The screen offers a wide color gamut (DCI P3) and offers a maximum / peak brightness of 700 / 1000 nits.

Inside, we find a processor Snapdragon 680 manufactured in a 6nm process. This processor should offer good power, while conserving battery life.

We also found 4/6GB RAM LPDDR4x Y 64/128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage Expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It arrives with MIUI 13 on Android 11.

To offer good autonomy, it has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge that allows to go from 0 to 100% in about an hour (and a charger of this power in the box)

It has a side fingerprint reader and, if you prefer, you can use facial recognition.

In the multimedia aspect, it has dual stereo speakers in give up the 3.5mm audio jack. It also includes a Z-axis linear motor.

The phone supports WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac networks, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, IR emitter, and 4G (but not 5G) connectivity. Supports Dual SIM (SIM + SIM / microSD).

As for the camera, we found a quad rear camera It consists of a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera (118º), a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. The front camera is 13MP f/2.4.

When it comes to capturing images, the phone includes software features such as Night 2.0, Kaleidoscope, and Vlog modes.

As a differential aspect, the Redmi Note 11 incorporates a free screen repair during the first 6 months after purchase.

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 11 series will arrive in Spain throughout February and March 2022, with the following prices in dollars. Xiaomi has not yet announced the prices in Spain.

RedmiNote 11:

6GB/64GB: $179 ($159 on sale at aliexpress from January 28 to 29)

$179 ($159 on sale at aliexpress from January 28 to 29) 6GB/128GB: $199 ($179 promotional on aliexpress from January 28 to 29)

$199 ($179 promotional on aliexpress from January 28 to 29) 8GB/128GB: $229 ($199 in promotion on aliexpress from January 28 to 29)



