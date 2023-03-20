Redmi Note 10 and Note 11 SE are updated with MIUI 14 based on Android 13

Xiaomi has started rolling out the stable version of MIUI 14 to two popular Redmi devices in China. The new software update is based on Android 13 and arrived for the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 11S devices, bringing several new features and optimizations to the user experience.

The update brings new customization options, allowing you to change several icons, capsule widgets and folders. In addition, Redmi says that privacy has been reinforced, ensuring that all user data will be protected. - Advertisement - Another novelty is the new photon engine architecture, which promises to accelerate the performance of system and third-party applications, bringing a more fluid user experience and energy savings. Xiaomi also claims to have made several improvements to the interconnection, including with headphones. The recent update also brings more efficient and simplified system settings, saving user searches with group view, in addition to including the February 2023 Android security patch.