Redmi K70 and POCO F6: IMEI listing brings numbering of all models of the two lines

The Redmi K60 Ultra has not yet been made official by the Chinese manufacturer, but recent leaks indicate that the company has been working assiduously on the future launch of the Redmi K70 line.

We recently had access to the first technical specifications of the standard model, but today a massive leak brought the numberings of the three devices that should be part of the new family.

According to the people of Xiaomiui, the IMEI database has already listed all smartphones from the K70 lineand they have the number “2311”, something that indicates a scheduled launch for November.