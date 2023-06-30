Redmi K70 and POCO F6: IMEI listing brings numbering of all models of the two lines

The Redmi K60 Ultra has not yet been made official by the Chinese manufacturer, but recent leaks indicate that the company has been working assiduously on the future launch of the Redmi K70 line.
We recently had access to the first technical specifications of the standard model, but today a massive leak brought the numberings of the three devices that should be part of the new family.
According to the people of Xiaomiui, the IMEI database has already listed all smartphones from the K70 lineand they have the number “2311”, something that indicates a scheduled launch for November.
- Redmi K70e – 23117RK66C
- Redmi K70 – 2311DRK48C
- Redmi K70 Pro – 23113RKC6C
Other devices that should also “show up” soon are the members of the POCO F6 line, since the devices were also listed in the IMEI database.
Check out:
- POCO F6 – 2311DRK48G (global) and 2311DRK48I (India)
- POCO F6 Pro – 23113RKC6G (Global) and 23113RKC6I (India)
As in the case of the K70 line, POCO devices still have numbers starting with “2311”. That is, yet another indication of the release scheduled for November, despite rumors indicating a December presentation.
In any case, as manufacturers do not comment on this type of certification, we emphasize that everything needs to be considered as just another market rumor.
Looking forward to upcoming releases from Redmi or POCO? Tell us here in the comments field.