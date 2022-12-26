Redmi K60 Pro will come with 50 MP Sony IMX800 sensor and 120W charging

Xiaomi will announce the Redmi K60 line tomorrow (27) at an event in China. It will consist of three models: Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E. With a focus on performance, the trio promises to bring powerful specs to a robust user experience. In recent days, the Chinese manufacturer has started releasing promotional materials confirming some of its settings. This time, she confirmed that the Redmi K60 Pro will bring the Sony IMX800 sensor, the same as the flagship Xiaomi 13.

According to the latest poster, the Redmi K60 will come equipped with the 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor with f/1.8 and support for optical image stabilization. In addition, the device will feature Xiaomi's own artificial intelligence that will improve image capture and video recording. Another poster confirmed the triple camera module, revealing its design. It will be rectangular and will have the three sensors aligned. The image shows the Redmi K60 Pro in gray with the edges bringing a different finish, reminiscent of carbon fiber.