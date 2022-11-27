Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Redmi K60 Pro undergoes 3C certification with 120W charging and more

By Abraham
Redmi K60 Pro undergoes 3C certification with 120W charging and more
The Redmi K60 line is getting closer and closer to its official launch and this weekend the K60 Pro model underwent the traditional certification at 3C – China’s compulsory certification body.

According to the regulatory agency, the model carries the numbering 22127RK46C and it should support fast charging up to 120W🇧🇷 In addition, as expected, we are talking about a smartphone that has a native 5G connection.

A second device that appears on the list also belongs to the Xiaomi team and rumors indicate that it is the POCO X5 5G. The device has 67W charging.

Image/Reproduction: 3C. New model may be launched soon with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.
As is standard, 3C generally does not publish the complete specifications of the smartphones that it approves, since this task generally remains in the hands of TENAA.

Even so, taking into account the most recent rumors, the Redmi K60 Pro should be announced with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, since only the K60 Gaming model should use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

In addition, sources also confirm the presence of an OLED display with a rate of up to 120 Hz and 2K resolution, a 50 MP main camera and a battery of approximately 5,000 mAh, in addition to native Android 13.

However, the Chinese manufacturer has not yet commented on when the K60 line will be launched.

