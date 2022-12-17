Redmi K60: line may have 2K resolution screen, 16 GB of RAM and more, says DCS

Update (12/17/22) – JB

In addition to being able to rely on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Redmi K60 line may also have other positive "surprises". According to Digital Chat Station, smartphones can be advertised with Flexible OLED display that has 2K resolution. The rumor collaborates with a recent statement by Lu Weibing, general manager of Redmi, who said that the brand's mission is to "popularize displays with 2K resolution". In addition, DCS adds that the most powerful model K60 Pro can have variants with 16 GB of RAM (LPDDR5x) and 512 GB of internal storage (UFS 4.0), in addition to fast wireless charging (30W). For now, the Chinese manufacturer does not inform when the K60 line will be presented to the market, but rumors indicate that the K60E, K60 and K60 Pro should have Dimensity 8200, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors, respectively. Other expected features still include native Android 13 with MIUI 14, 120 Hz refresh rate on displays and wired charging up to 120W.

Update (12/13/22) – JB

Redmi K60: line may offer SD 8 Gen 2, LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 memory

The Redmi K60 line continues to be developed to hit the market in early 2023 and, according to preliminary information recently released, the K60 Gaming model has been abandoned. Thus, the Redmi K60E variant may be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, while the standard K60 model should adopt the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On the other hand, the K60 Pro should assume the function of the Gaming model and use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and this model may still have the option of 16 GB of RAM with 512 GB of internal storage. The K60 and K60 Pro are expected to use LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 memory, something that was pioneered by the Xiaomi 13 family. Finally, the Digital Chat Station also makes it clear that the new smartphones must have a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, MIUI 14 running on top of Android 13 and fast charging of up to 120W.

Original text (11/12/22)

Xiaomi may launch Redmi K60 series with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Close to being launched, the Redmi K60 line had more details of its technical specifications revealed this Wednesday (12). The information came from a publication on the Chinese social network Weibo, at tipster digital chat station, considered reliable by the industry. According to the post, one of the models will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 mobile platform, a 5,500 mAh battery and support fast charging of 67W wired or 30W wireless.

In addition, it will feature a screen that comes with 2K resolution – which, in practice, is how the Chinese call Quad HD +. However, size and material details have not yet been revealed. On the other hand, the informant also signaled that the K60 series entered the phase known as DVT – Design Verification Testing🇧🇷 That is, still in a testing stage of its development.