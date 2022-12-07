Redmi K60 in progress: it will have SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8200

- Advertisement -

Redmi K50 (opening photo) was presented eight months ago, and it is already time to think about the successor: according to the well-known Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, the device is already in the final verification stages of the project, and will mount a all new MediaTek chip, the Dimensity 8200 which at the moment has not yet been announced. Easy to predict, given the nomenclature adopted by the Chinese chipmaker, that it will be a high-end SoC, a step lower than the top one represented by the 9000 range.

On the camera side, however, we will find a configuration more or less similar to that seen on K50: the main sensor will be 48 MP and will be equipped with optical stabilization technology. Unfortunately these are very scarce details, insufficient to establish whether it will be the exact same module as the K50 or if there will be improvements – it is not that there is only one 48 MP sensor on the market, and it could be argued that by now at these levels of resolution the physical size of the sensor, which has a great responsibility in the total amount of light captured and therefore in the accuracy of photos and videos, is more important than the megapixel count.

Not much is known about Dimensity 8200: Digital Chat Station has always talked about it in the past few hours in relation to another smartphone, IQOO Neo 7 SE, and said that it will be equipped with a Cortex-X2 core just like the current Dimensity 9000. Note that the next generation of chips should implement the new Arm designs, hence the Cortex-X3 as far as the so-called “prime” band is concerned, which is the most powerful of all.

For the rest, the expected specifications of Redmi K60 are as follows:

QHD Plus display

5,500 mAh battery

67W wired and 30W wireless fast charging