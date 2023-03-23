Redmi K50i starts receiving MIUI 14 interface based on Android 13

The Redmi K50i was awarded this Thursday (23) with a new software update that brings the proprietary MIUI 14 interface running under Google’s Android 13 operating system to the device. The model in question was launched on the Asian market in the 3rd quarter of 2022 with MIUI 13 and guaranteed update for two later generations. Xiaomi has completed shipping MIUI 14 to most of its smartphones and models announced by subsidiaries, however, there are still some outdated devices regarding the interface. Reportedly, the update was released with version number V14.0.2.0.TLOINXM with unknown size.

As with other smartphones, the notification also arrives via OTA notification for users in supported regions with the latest update. The recommendation is that Redmi K50i owners back up device information before installing MIUI 14, in addition to keeping the battery at least 80% charged. - Advertisement - There is no indication of any issues after the update, so users can download without fear of bugs or crashes caused by the latest version. As stated in the MIUI 14 generic changelog, the system brings a revamped design, performance improvements, new app and more.

Datasheet

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with 144 Hz rate and Gorilla Glass protection

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 8100

6 GB or 8 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, P2, WiFi 6 and fingerprint reader

5,080 mAh battery with 67W charging

Android 12 running under MIUI 13

Dimensions: 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.87 mm

Weight: 200 grams

Do you have a Xiaomi or Redmi cell phone? Did he get MIUI 14? Tell us, comment!