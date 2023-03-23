5G News
Redmi K50i starts receiving MIUI 14 interface based on Android 13
The Redmi K50i was awarded this Thursday (23) with a new software update that brings the proprietary MIUI 14 interface running under Google’s Android 13 operating system to the device. The model in question was launched on the Asian market in the 3rd quarter of 2022 with MIUI 13 and guaranteed update for two later generations.

Xiaomi has completed shipping MIUI 14 to most of its smartphones and models announced by subsidiaries, however, there are still some outdated devices regarding the interface. Reportedly, the update was released with version number V14.0.2.0.TLOINXM with unknown size.

As with other smartphones, the notification also arrives via OTA notification for users in supported regions with the latest update. The recommendation is that Redmi K50i owners back up device information before installing MIUI 14, in addition to keeping the battery at least 80% charged.

There is no indication of any issues after the update, so users can download without fear of bugs or crashes caused by the latest version. As stated in the MIUI 14 generic changelog, the system brings a revamped design, performance improvements, new app and more.

WhatsApp Plus and the trick to change the color of the app icon

Redmi K50i front and back design. | Image: Playback.
Datasheet
  • 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
  • Display with 144 Hz rate and Gorilla Glass protection
  • Platform MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • 20 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 64 MP sensor
    • Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, P2, WiFi 6 and fingerprint reader
  • 5,080 mAh battery with 67W charging
  • Android 12 running under MIUI 13
  • Dimensions: 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.87 mm
  • Weight: 200 grams
See more about Redmi

Do you have a Xiaomi or Redmi cell phone? Did he get MIUI 14? Tell us, comment!

The Redmi K50i is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

