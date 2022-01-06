Redmi K50, the company anticipates super charging and other important features

The Redmi K50 range ends up being the protagonist of a series of official previews after the long series of indiscretions triggered by the company itself, which had already stimulated users on the subject in the summer. The manufacturer used the Weibo social network to share an image with some of the technical characteristics that will characterize one or more Redmi K50s.
Yes, because excluding from the calculation the special versions – which will not be lacking, we have already talked about a Gaming Edition – of smartphones, there will be three: Redmi K50, K50 Pro and K50 Pro +, with the flagship features that will understandably be the prerogative of this latest version. For example, it is thought that wired fast charging at 120 watts can characterize K50 Pro and K50 Pro + or only the Pro +, as happened on the Xiaomi 12 range where the standard variant reaches 67 watts while the better equipped one has charging power. in fact double.
The company’s release on Weibo ends with a mention of the presentation of the Redmi K50s. No precise information, at least not yet, but a “see you next month”, which in light of what is being whispered can be read as a confirmation of the fact that the range will be presented in China in February. In all likelihood at least one of the Redmi K50s will be distributed in the West, perhaps with a different name as happened in the past and certainly with longer times than those that will be communicated for the domestic market.