Redmi K50, the company anticipates super charging and other important features

The Redmi K50 range ends up being the protagonist of a series of official previews after the long series of indiscretions triggered by the company itself, which had already stimulated users on the subject in the summer. The manufacturer used the Weibo social network to share an image with some of the technical characteristics that will characterize one or more Redmi K50s.

Yes, because excluding from the calculation the special versions – which will not be lacking, we have already talked about a Gaming Edition – of smartphones, there will be three: Redmi K50, K50 Pro and K50 Pro +, with the flagship features that will understandably be the prerogative of this latest version. For example, it is thought that wired fast charging at 120 watts can characterize K50 Pro and K50 Pro + or only the Pro +, as happened on the Xiaomi 12 range where the standard variant reaches 67 watts while the better equipped one has charging power. in fact double.

4,700 mAh battery Sara fully charged after just 17 minutes from the power connection. And it is always Redmi to anticipate that the K50 range will include a cooling system for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 a double steam chamber, therefore, a solution that protects the company from any "outbursts" of the new chip at the top of the Qualcomm range and which in any case allows the customer to perform important workloads while keeping thermal throttling away.