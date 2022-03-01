MobileAndroid

Redmi K50, now it’s your turn: here is print renderings and specifications from OnLeaks

It is once again OnLeaks to distribute “juicy” material on the line to the press Redmi K50, and it does so a day after the previous indiscretion. The modus is the same: high quality render, which therefore allow the aesthetic solutions designed by the Xiaomi group company to be clearly framed, some technical specifications to whet the palate of fans and enthusiasts.

With the Gaming Edition now official for a while, the attention is all focused on the other models in the range: granted the presence of the “base”, that is the protagonist of today’s rumors, the Pro variant is almost certain and many doubts instead about the Pro +, which has so far remained invisible to the radar of rumors. In short, we do not know if it will be done, as happened last year, or if in this round Redmi has decided to reduce the variants in the range to three: Redmi K50, K50 Pro and K50 Gaming.

For the moment it is worth talking about what we have in our hands, in this case of news on Redmi K50 “standard” who gives us OnLeaks, a fairly reliable informer. The comparison with the K50 Pro is spontaneous, with respect to which it loses the curvature on the long rear sides for a square design.

Among Us, free on the Epic Games Store until June 3

Small differences also visible inside the rectangular camera group, where K50 sensors remain three but they seem slightly smaller, and also on the front surface, which has the same hole in the display for the selfie camera but slightly differs the “chin”, ie the lower frame that seems slightly more bulky on the “economic” variant.

As on the older brother, the input for the 3.5 mm audio jack is absent, but the infrared emitter in the upper frame is not missing to use the smartphone as a remote control. And if the aesthetics of Redmi K50 seem almost defined, we confess that we have some doubts about specifications reported by bestopedia.org: we report them below for completeness of information, but we recommend handle them with gloves.

Before moving on to the purported specs, for bestopedia.org Redmi K50 will be made official at the end of March or, at most, in the first week of April, while zoutons.ae yesterday he stated that K50 Pro would arrive in mid-2022: we doubt that Redmi wants to present one model at a time, rather, we believe that the two will be made official together. But we will certainly have the opportunity to investigate the matter in the coming weeks with more precise information.

ASSUMED SPECIFICATIONS OF REDMI K50

  • chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1
  • display: 6.6 in
  • memories: 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space or 8 + 128 GB
  • cameras:
    • rear: 64 + 8 + 5 MP, unknown type
  • battery: 5,000 mAh, fast charging at 120 watts (won’t that be too much for the “basic” variant? nda)
  • infrared emitter
  • three colors
Redmi K50, now it's your turn: here is print renderings and specifications from OnLeaks

