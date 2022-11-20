Redmi Buds 4 Pro Phone: discreet evolution between generations | Analysis / Review

Announced in Europe last October, but not yet officially available in Europe, the Redmi Buds 4 Pro arrived under the proposal of being even better than its predecessors. But will he be able to keep that promise? You can find that and much more in our full review below!

construction and design

Sold in white and black, and with IP54 certification for dust, water spray and sweat, the new Redmi headset features a minimalist and elegant design accompanied by a good quality finish. Finished in matte black ink, the case only has an LED indicator on the front, the brand’s signature on the back and a pairing button located next to the charging port, which is USB-C.

The complete set is very light, with an in-ear shape that fits very well in the ears, not getting loose even with slightly more sudden movements. Accompanied by a charger cable and manuals, the product box also has two extra silicone tips for a better fit in the ears, totaling 3 different sizes in total if we take into account the ones that are already installed in the headphones.

Operation

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, the range and connection quality of the Buds 4 Pro are great, not showing packet loss even with some walls and obstacles between the source and the headphones. - Advertisement - With the possibility of connecting up to 2 devices at the same time, something excellent for those who usually use the headphones on the computer and on the cell phone, for example, the peripheral still has a touch-sensitive exterior with customizable commands through the app.

By default, two taps on either side can start or pause playback. Three, in turn, skips to the next song. Touch and hold activates noise cancellation (ANC). And speaking of cancellation, the Redmi model has the feature for noise cancellation of up to 43 db; being possible to adjust the intensity of this cancellation in three levels, deactivate or activate the transparency mode.

- Advertisement - In this last mode, the device makes use of its microphones to capture external sounds and bring them to the user’s ears, as if it were eliminating the barrier of the headphones themselves – making them “transparent”. Something that can be nice for those who don’t like having to keep taking the peripherals out of their ears to have to talk to someone. Application In addition to the customization possibilities that we have already mentioned, the Xiaomi Earbuds also have the possibility of updating the device’s firmware and all the information about the battery level of each of the elements, be it the sides of the phone or the case.

The app even carries a configuration to change the playback profile, giving more presence to the sound, valuing bass, treble or voice. But this is a topic that we will discuss in more detail below. Here, an important note: at the time of this review, the application is only available for Android. Something that can be a cold shower for iPhone owners.



Drums

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro promises an autonomy of up to nine hours of playback straight when taking the headphones out of the case – that, without ANC or transparency mode turned on. Brand that has proven itself in our tests.

Back in the case, just 5 minutes of charging can give you almost two more hours of uninterrupted playback. In total, the case is capable of delivering up to 4 full charges, totaling around 36 hours of playback. Unfortunately, the new version of the headphones has a disadvantage compared to the Buds 3 Pro. For some reason, Redmi has removed the wireless charging that was seen in the previous version, which involves using the USB-C port on the bottom of the case to charge the entire set.

sound quality

Equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver, with support for the LDAC codec, but without support for aptX – from Qualcomm, the Buds 4 Pro brings, by default, a balanced reproduction, without distortion even at the highest volumes, but also without much bass , with a focus on mids and highs.

In its natural mode, the pair delivers a sound without much presence and apparently compressed frequencies. The game changes a bit when activating the reproduction profiles present in the app. When activating the “Immersive” profile, there is an increase in presence, making the listening experience considerably better. However, for those looking for a peripheral full of lower frequencies to enjoy styles with very striking beats, the pair may still fall short.

Furthermore, as much as immersion may play in favor of the user’s ears, the mode is not compatible with LDAC, which would increase playback quality through more efficient data transmission. A hindrance that makes it impossible to enjoy the best of both worlds. Finally, when placed next to other headphones of the same type and range, the Redmi device may also be insufficient for those looking for height. At least the natural isolation of the tips, in line with the presence of resources such as the ANC, makes the experience – in this regard – a little more pleasant.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, it’s hard to say that the Buds 4 Pro is an evolution over the previous model. After all, the new generation brings almost just a continuity of what was already seen in Buds 3. Redmi removed support for wireless charging and reduced the amount of hours of autonomy with just 10 minutes of charging. At least, what was already good, such as noise cancellation and transparency mode, in addition to the good finish and lightness, continued.

In addition, despite the little evolution in some aspects, it is impossible not to mention the significant improvement in the total autonomy of the set; this being – without a doubt – one of the strongest points of the new model. Owner of a balanced but low playback capacity, the 4 Pro may fall short in some scenarios. Owners of non-Android devices, for example, can be blindsided by having to satisfy themselves with a sound profile without much presence and with compressed frequencies when connecting the headphones to a device other than the little robot’s smartphone.

With all that in mind, betting or not on Redmi’s new model may be a matter of chance. If you are an Android user and don’t intend to connect the device to other devices, it can be a great companion. For other cases, or if you already own a Buds 3, it might be better not to bet on the Chinese giant’s model. For those looking for a headset in the same price range, who don’t care so much about autonomy, and are looking for a more balanced playback profile between devices, betting on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 may be a better option. Our complete review of the South Korean model can be found here. Strong points and weak points

Autonomy Autonomy Good construction and lightness Good construction and lightness ANC and transparency mode ANC and transparency mode low compatibility low compatibility Playback may be lacking Playback may be lacking little volume little volume

But what about you, what do you think of the new Redmi model? Tell us here in the comments!