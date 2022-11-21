Redmi Buds 4 Lite leak with design inspired by AirPods and more

Apparently, Redmi is preparing to launch new affordable headphones. That’s because leaker Kuba Wojciechowski brought the first renders of the devices which will be known as Redmi Buds 4 Lite.

The point that most draws attention in the images is that the Redmi headphones look a lot like the Apple AirPods 3, and the format deviates from the in-ear standard of the category.

Using this design also means that the headphones shouldn’t ship with active noise cancellation (ANC).

Although the initial specifications are still scarce, the Redmi Buds 4 Lite should hit the market with Bluetooth 5.2 technology to connect to Android and iOS smartphones.