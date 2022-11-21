Redmi Buds 4 Lite leak with design inspired by AirPods and more

Apparently, Redmi is preparing to launch new affordable headphones. That’s because leaker Kuba Wojciechowski brought the first renders of the devices which will be known as Redmi Buds 4 Lite.
The point that most draws attention in the images is that the Redmi headphones look a lot like the Apple AirPods 3, and the format deviates from the in-ear standard of the category.
Using this design also means that the headphones shouldn’t ship with active noise cancellation (ANC).
Although the initial specifications are still scarce, the Redmi Buds 4 Lite should hit the market with Bluetooth 5.2 technology to connect to Android and iOS smartphones.
The stems of the Redmi Buds 4 Lite should also have sensors so that the user can give simple commands, such as tapping to answer calls or tapping twice to skip a song.
Furthermore, sources indicate that devices must bring native support for Google Assistant and the drivers can be 10 mm, something that should guarantee good quality sound.
The charging case of the Redmi Buds 4 Lite is simple, since it will hardly support wireless charging, for example.
As usual, the Chinese manufacturer has not yet commented on the leak of the renders.
