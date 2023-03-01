Redmi breaks a new record in fast cable mobile charging with its new system

The 240W ultra-fast cable charging of the new Realme GT 3, which we have seen hours ago, may soon seem like a joke to us, as previous advances may also seem to us, given the race to offer the fastest possible charging system. by cable on a smart mobile phone.

And although there are many mobile companies that are working in this regard, it is Redmi, a Xiaomi sub-brand, which is now standing out by publishing its latest advance in ultra-fast cable charging on a smartphone.



Entering the era of charging a mobile in five minutes

Redmi has used the Weibo social platform to demonstrate its new 300W ultra-fast charging system using a modified version of the Note 12 Discovery Edition, with a 4100 mAh battery instead of 4300mAh, which it connected to said system to achieve 100% charge in just under five minutes, precisely four minutes and fifty-four seconds to be exact.

But Redmi’s advance also allows you to have the mobile half charged in just over two minutes, and 20% in one minute, something that will be truly useful to use the smart mobile phone in any emergency that cannot be available. enough charge.

Although Redmi demonstrates its new 300W ultra-fast charging system, the truth is that the maximum it reaches is 290W, although it is still a milestone, leaving 300W as a possible barrier to overcome as happened relatively long ago. little with the 200W.

Interestingly, the original Note 12 Discovery Edition was used to fully charge its battery in nine minutes using the 240W fast wired charging system.

Redmi says that its new system has more than 50 security protection elements so that users can safely customize the charging system they want to use with their devices.

Redmi considers that its new charging system represents a new record and enters the era of charging in five minutes. Gone are those times in which smartphone users had to wait more than an hour to have the mobile fully charged.

The company promises to make a presentation later, which opens the doors for the new fast cable charging system to be used in commercial models that may be launched in the future.

More information: Redmi on Weibo