Redmi Book 15E is announced with 11th generation Intel Core i7 and 16 GB of RAM

The notebook family Xiaomi has been updated with the arrival of model redmi Book 15E, a cost-effective option for those who need to do activities that are not too demanding during their daily lives. The product was introduced to the Chinese market. the new notebook Redmi Book 15E stands out for coming with the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor (11390H). The chip is two generations older than the current ones, but has an interesting performance, with boost frequencies of 5.0 GHz and 12 MB L3 cache.





According to the manufacturer, the notebook comes only in the configuration with 16 GB of 3,200 MHz DDR4 RAM memory and internal storageThe internal memory is 512 GB, via an SSD. Already the screen is 15.6 inches, with Full HD resolution and support for DC dimming. - Advertisement - As for connectivity options, the Redmi Book 15E offers two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, plus one USB-A 2.0. An HDMI 1.4 input is also available, as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and an SD/SDHC/SDXC card reader.





The device’s battery is 46 Wh and promises autonomy for 11.5 hours. The brand highlighted that the 65 W charger that comes in the box fills 50% of the notebook’s charge in about 35 minutes. The model also comes with an HD camera for video calling. How to create a channel on Telegram The trackpad of Redmi Book 15E has ample dimensions of 125 x 81.6 mm, the thickness of the laptop is 18.9 mm and its weight is 1.8 kg. The structure of the notebook is made of metallic materials that give the impression of offering a more premium experience.

price and availability