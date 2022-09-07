Redmi A1 Plus passes through Google Play Console with Helio A22 and more

Update (09/07/22) – JB

After launching the Redmi A1 in India, the Chinese manufacturer has certified the Redmi A1 Plus model on the Play . The novelty was revealed this Wednesday (7), and the sheet already has some specifications of the device. With that, we now know that the Redmi A1 Plus should come out of the box with the same processor MediaTek A22and the device also has 2 GB of RAM and already runs Android 12 natively. Another confirmed detail is the presence of a display with HD+ resolution, and the screen size tends to be 6.52 inches. Check the sheet below:

For now, the other specifications of the Redmi A1 Plus remain secret, but it will hardly be that different from its brother launched yesterday. Therefore, we should also expect the presence of a rear camera of up to 13 MP. In addition, the battery can have a capacity of 5,000 mAh and the manufacturer may surprise by releasing some fast charging solution for the device. However, as Redmi does not comment on the matter, it is still somewhat difficult to know when the Redmi A1 Plus will hit the market.

Original text (08/18/22)

Redmi A1 Plus appears in the IMEI and FCC database as the brand’s new entry-level cell phone

Redmi's entry-level smartphone portfolio is due to be updated later this year with the launch of a new affordable model that has been standing out after being listed by two international authorities. Called the "Redmi A1+", the device was recently spotted on the IMEI and FCC database, the US authority, under model number 22-733SFG. Although it has appeared in recent leaks, the smartphone still has little information about its datasheet and design, with the trade name being the only information confirmed in the listings. In one of the registration documents the operating system mentioned is Android 12, but without further details.

It should be noted that the approval of a smartphone in international agencies does not guarantee that the device will actually be released by the manufacturer, so it is possible that the Redmi A1+ will not even reach stores. However, new rumors and leaks are expected to emerge in the coming weeks as the date of the possible announcement approaches. Interestingly, the Xiaomi subsidiary also seems to be developing an even more affordable variant compared to the A1 Plus, a version that was recently seen at BIS and should arrive equipped with the MediaTek Helio A22 platform and 3 GB of RAM, a basic technical sheet that reinforces It’s a “cheap” model.

