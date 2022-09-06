redmi a1 coming september 6: expected features and price

- Advertisement -

Redmi is preparing to launch an unprecedented product on the market low-end smartphone: is called A1, and was announced by some rumors from Asia and confirmed by the same brand on the pages of the official website. The presentation will take place in a couple of days, on September 6. Waiting for the debut, remember, there is also Redmi Pad, an entry-level tablet of which we have recently seen the image of the rear body.

The Helio G22 processor will not be the heart of Redmi A1, as erroneously reported by 91mobilesbut Helio A22: the confirmation comes from a tweet in which we see the product with the screen protector on which the MediaTek processor model that we will find under the body is clearly shown.

Between previews and confirmations we are able to collect some data to reconstruct the technical data sheet. Redmi A1 will have an HD + display from 6.52 in and 20: 9 ratio, a processor – as mentioned – MediaTek Helio A22, a dual rear camera with 8MP main sensor with AI, a 5MP front and a 5,000mAh with 10W charging.

The target market should be the Indian one – the website reads Made in India. Made for India – but the Spanish language with which the main technical characteristics of the smartphone are shown on the film suggest that Redmi A1 can also be marketed elsewhere. Hypothesis also embraced by 91mobileswhich shows the in euro: 120 euros.

REDMI A1 – POSSIBLE TECHNICAL SHEET

dimensions and weight: 164.9×76.75×9.09mm for 192g

164.9×76.75×9.09mm for 192g display: 6.52 “HD +, 20: 9

6.52 “HD +, 20: 9 processor: Helio A22

Helio A22 memory: 2 / 32GB (LPDDR4X / eMMC 5.1) – 3GB RAM version possible, expandable internal memory

2 / 32GB (LPDDR4X / eMMC 5.1) – 3GB RAM version possible, expandable internal memory OS: Android 12

Android 12 battery: 5.000mAh, 10W

5.000mAh, 10W cameras: front: 5MP, f / 2.2 rear: 8MP main, f / 2.0 + secondary, f / 2.2

other: dual SIM, 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack