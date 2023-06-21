HomeTech NewsRedmi 12C starts to be sold in Brazil for R$ 1,399

Redmi 12C starts to be sold in Brazil for R$ 1,399

Tech News
Redmi 12C starts to be sold in Brazil for R$ 1,399
The Redmi 12C arrived without much fanfare in the Europeian market. Launched globally in March for the entry-level segment, the device is a renamed version of the Redmi 11A and the POCO C55, equipped with modest configurations, despite the price not being consistent with its technical sheet.

In general, it features a design with a different finish and varied colors. Its specifications include MediaTek’s Helio G85 platform, as well as 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using MicroSD cards of up to 1TB.

The announcement of the arrival of the cell phone was made by Xiaomi itself on its social networks, highlighting the model’s battery, which has a capacity of 5,000mAh. According to the manufacturer, the smartphone has enough autonomy to deliver up to 34 hours of calls or 508 hours in standby mode.

The smartphone screen is 6.71 inches of IPS LCD type and resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels. The panel supports 60 Hz refresh rate and 500 nits maximum brightness. In the camera part, the model comes with a 50 MP sensor and an assistant to measure the depth. The front lens is 5MP.

Technical specifications
  • 6.71-inch screen with HD+ resolution
  • Drop notch display
  • MediaTek Helio G85 Processor
  • GPU Mali-G52 MP2
  • 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 128 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage
  • Memory expandable up to 512 GB with MicroSD card
  • 5 MP front camera
  • Two rear cameras:
    • 50 MP main sensor
    • depth sensor
  • Dual SIM, micro USB, P2 and Bluetooth 5.1
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging
  • Android running under the MIUI 13 interface
price and availability

Those interested in this device can find it on the official Xiaomi website for the price of BRL 1,399. Finally, also check out the launch of a cheaper version of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China.

The Redmi 12C is available on Amazon for BRL 659. The cost-benefit is average. There are 22 best models. To see the other 84 offers click here.

(updated June 20, 2023, 4:22 PM)

