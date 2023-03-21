Redmi 12C brings 5,000 mAh battery, 50 MP camera and unbeatable price on sale

published

Launched globally at the beginning of March, the new Redmi 12C can now be found at a super special price on AliExpress. This is the perfect smartphone for those on a budget, but need a competent device for everyday tasks. Do you want to know more about its specifications and about the “Xiaomi 328 Anniversary Sale 2023” event? Scroll the page down!





- Advertisement - The Redmi 12C has a minimalist design and its drop notch display has reduced edges, while the power and volume buttons are on the right side and the slightly raised camera module also houses the fingerprint reader. With a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, the Redmi 12C can already be found in retail in Graphic Gray, Ocean Blue, Mint Green or Lavender Purple colors. WhatsApp will finally launch a technical support chat If you need it, you can expand the RAM by another 5 GB and even add more memory with a MicroSD card of up to 1 TB.

The Redmi 12C’s panel is a 6.71-inch IPS LCD that has HD+ resolution. With this screen, you can have an immersive experience to watch movies and series or even browse social media without much difficulty. - Advertisement - On the rear set of cameras, there is a 50 MP main sensor so that you can take great quality photos with HDR, even in night environments. The secondary lens helps in the depth effect. On the other hand, to guarantee good selfies with your friends, there is a 5 MP front camera inside the notch.

To guarantee a whole day away from the socket, the Redmi 12C has a 5,000 mAh battery, and the 10W charger is delivered inside the box. - Advertisement - Some extras worth mentioning include the presence of a P2 port for wired headphones, Bluetooth 5.1 and Android 12 as the operating system.

Where to buy?