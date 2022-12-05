Redmi 12C appears in certifications and should arrive soon; no specs yet

Apparently, Xiaomi is willing to skip the Redmi 11C model and go straight to the 12C model, which came up with the number 2212ARNC4L in the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. In addition, the device was also mentioned in the IMEI certification, which suggests that the cell phone should arrive soon in the global market.
It is worth remembering that the Redmi 10C arrived earlier this year with the Snapdragon 680 platform. there are still no details of the most important information of the device🇧🇷 The certifications that have emerged so far only indicate that we will have a device with dual-band Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity.
In addition, the Redmi 12C should arrive with the MIUI 13 interface, and it should ultimately be a basic device, as is customary for the line.
In parallel, the company is also working on the Redmi 11A, with model number 22120RNC86C. Spotted at TENAA certifications in November, it could soon arrive with a 6.708-inch IPS LCD HD+ display, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 50MP dual-camera system. The phone is expected to have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
It will have a 5,000mAh battery and will likely run on MIUI 13 based Android 12 OS. Some of its other features include LTE connectivity, an IR blaster, and a fingerprint scanner on the side.