Redmi 12C appears in certifications and should arrive soon; no specs yet

Apparently, Xiaomi is willing to skip the Redmi 11C model and go straight to the 12C model, which came up with the number 2212ARNC4L in the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. In addition, the device was also mentioned in the IMEI certification, which suggests that the cell phone should arrive soon in the global market.

It is worth remembering that the Redmi 10C arrived earlier this year with the Snapdragon 680 platform. there are still no details of the most important information of the device🇧🇷 The certifications that have emerged so far only indicate that we will have a device with dual-band Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity.