Redmi 11A unveiled by TENAA: images and specifications of the entry-level device

Apparently once again we have to thank TENAA for the anticipation of most of the technical specifications – and first images – of an upcoming smartphone.

This time we are talking about the Redmi 11A, a low-end device to see from the leaked details.

As we know, the technicians of TENAA are not great photographers – the purpose of the rest is clearly not to shoot an advertising campaign; but we manage to have one rather clear view of the rear which looks like plastic and appears to adopt a light gray / dark gray striped design.

Not even playing with brightness and contrast is it possible to understand if the display implements a drop notch or a more modern hole, nor how thick the lower frame or “chin” will be. For what it’s worth, the direct predecessor Redmi 10A actually had a drop notch and a decidedly pronounced chin. In any case, it also emerges that the physical buttons for power and volume will be on the right side, while the rear camera module has a hole in the lower right corner that could coincide with the fingerprint scanner – again, exactly as it happens. with the Redmi 10A.





Below is the general technical sheet that we were able to assemble thanks to TENAA:

Codename: 22120RN86C

6.7 “LCD display, HD + 720p (1,650 x 720 pixels)

SoC: undeclared model, octa-core, maximum clock 2 GHz

RAM: 2, 4, 6 or 8 GB

Storage: 32, 64, 128 or 256GB

Rear main camera: 50 MP

Secondary rear camera: ???

Front camera: 5 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Measurements: 186.76 x 76.41 x 8.77 mm, weight 192 g

We are not exactly sure about the veracity of the details on the memory cuts – 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage seem really too small even for an entry level device, and they take us straight into Android GO territory. It should be remembered at this point that it would not be the first time that the Chinese entity has reported inaccurate information. We await developments.