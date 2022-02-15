Redmi 10 official global 2022: the only novelty is the dual SIM | Specifications

Redmi 10 2022 was presented quietly by Xiaomi over the weekend: the product page on the official website was simply put online (SOURCE link at the bottom of the article), with all the details relating to specifications and design, but information on when and where it will arrive or how much it will cost. In any case, it is a cheap smartphone, without 5G connectivity but with decent components.

Both in terms of aesthetics and technical data it is even difficult to distinguish between the new model and the previous one. Even the rear camera module, which has now become one of the most easily identifiable elements of a smartphone, has remained perfectly the same. According to Xiaomi the only novelty is that this refresh is dual SIM, and the second slot is also hybrid, so you can choose to install a microSD to expand the internal memory (maximum supported capacity 512 GB). The smartphone also comes with a more recent MIUI version than the one with which the Redmi 10 2021 was launched, but not the very latest: for now you have to settle for 12.5, always based on Android 11.

REDMI 10 2022: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

6.5 “LCD display with FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh with adaptive Sync (45, 60, 90 Hz), center hole for the front camera

MediaTek Helio G88 SoC (more details here) CPU: 2x Cortex-A76 + 6x Cortex-A55 / Max frequency 2 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2

4 GB of RAM, LPDDR4x

64 or 128 GB of internal storage, eMMC, expandable via microSD (max 512 GB)

Quad rear camera: 50 MP main wide angle 8MP ultra-wide angle 2 MP macro depth from 2 MP

8MP front camera

5,000mAh battery, 18W fast charge, 9W reverse charge, 22.5W charger included in the box

3.5mm audio jack, USB-C, fingerprint scanner on the side, mono speaker down

Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi ac, NFC

OS: Android 11 custom MIUI 12.5

Measurements: 161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92 mm; 181 g

It is worth mentioning that the Redmi 10 came to us at the price of € 199.90 for the basic version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, € 229.90 for the 6 + 128 GB model. We imagine that the refresh will not differ much from those figures.