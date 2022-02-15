MobileAndroid

Redmi 10 official global 2022: the only novelty is the dual SIM | Specifications

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Redmi 10 2022 was presented quietly by Xiaomi over the weekend: the product page on the official website was simply put online (SOURCE link at the bottom of the article), with all the details relating to specifications and design, but information on when and where it will arrive or how much it will cost. In any case, it is a cheap smartphone, without 5G connectivity but with decent components.

Both in terms of aesthetics and technical data it is even difficult to distinguish between the new model and the previous one. Even the rear camera module, which has now become one of the most easily identifiable elements of a smartphone, has remained perfectly the same. According to Xiaomi the only novelty is that this refresh is dual SIM, and the second slot is also hybrid, so you can choose to install a microSD to expand the internal memory (maximum supported capacity 512 GB). The smartphone also comes with a more recent MIUI version than the one with which the Redmi 10 2021 was launched, but not the very latest: for now you have to settle for 12.5, always based on Android 11.

REDMI 10 2022: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Read:

Samsung Galaxy A23, for the first rumor it could be the last without 5G

  • 6.5 “LCD display with FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh with adaptive Sync (45, 60, 90 Hz), center hole for the front camera
  • MediaTek Helio G88 SoC (more details here)
    • CPU: 2x Cortex-A76 + 6x Cortex-A55 / Max frequency 2 GHz
    • GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2
  • 4 GB of RAM, LPDDR4x
  • 64 or 128 GB of internal storage, eMMC, expandable via microSD (max 512 GB)
  • Quad rear camera:
    • 50 MP main wide angle
    • 8MP ultra-wide angle
    • 2 MP macro
    • depth from 2 MP
  • 8MP front camera
  • 5,000mAh battery, 18W fast charge, 9W reverse charge, 22.5W charger included in the box
  • 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C, fingerprint scanner on the side, mono speaker down
  • Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi ac, NFC
  • OS: Android 11 custom MIUI 12.5
  • Measurements: 161.95 x 75.53 x 8.92 mm; 181 g

It is worth mentioning that the Redmi 10 came to us at the price of € 199.90 for the basic version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, € 229.90 for the 6 + 128 GB model. We imagine that the refresh will not differ much from those figures.

Previous articleGalaxy S22 Ultra, the game gets serious: here is the resistance test, even to the stomp of a car
Next articleAndroid 13 can run Windows 11 on your device: First screenshots
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Android 13 can run Windows 11 on your device: First screenshots

Google's launch of the Android 13 Developer Preview caught us by surprise, but little by little we have...
Android

Redmi 10 official global 2022: the only novelty is the dual SIM | Specifications

Redmi 10 2022 was presented quietly by Xiaomi over the weekend: the product page on the official website...
Android

Galaxy S22 Ultra, the game gets serious: here is the resistance test, even to the stomp of a car

After the top of the range access to the new generation, here is the boys of PBKreviews they...
Android

Samsung Galaxy A23, curious to see it? Here’s design, specs and launch date

Like every year Samsung, after having presented its flagships (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra,...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.