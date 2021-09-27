Redmi 10: now available in Spain

Although when talking about Redmi we usually think of its emblematic Redmi Note, the truth is that others smartphones like this Redmi 10 are a tremendously interesting option for those users with a moderate budget but who do not settle for anything. And it is that although we are talking about a phone with a price below 200 euros, a psychological barrier for many users, its benefits and performance are adjusted to the needs of many users.

Starting with its screen, in the Redmi 10 we find a 6.5-inch IPS / LCD panel, with a FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 dots) with a 0.45: 1 aspect ratio and a density of 405 dots per inch. The most remarkable thing is, without a doubt, its adaptive refresh rate, which starts at 30 hertz, but depending on the type of content being shown, it will rise to 60 or even 90 hertz. For your protection, it has Gorilla Glass 3.

Regarding its interior, the epicenter of this Redmi 10 is a SoC MediaTek Helio G88, equipped with two Cortex-A76 cores at two gigahertz that are accompanied by another six Cortex-A55 cores. The graphics of this SoC falls on a Mali G52 MC2 GPU. This set is accompanied with 4 gigabytes of LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC storage that can be 64 or 128 gigabytes, a capacity that we can expand through MicroSD cards up to 512 GB.

If we review its connectivity, in the wireless section we find 4G dualSIM, WiFi (2.4 and 5 gigahertz), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and infrared port. And as for connectors, in the Redmi 10 we will find the usual USB-C port for data and charging, and something that is increasingly rare in the high-end, but that fortunately we still see in the lower divisions: a minijack port for headphones and microphone.

In terms of autonomy, the Redmi 10 integrates a 5,000 milliamp battery with 18-watt fast charge function, and the most interesting thing is that in addition includes a 22.5 watt charger, so you can take full advantage of the fast charging capacity of the phone. In addition, it also has a reverse charging at a rate of 9 watts.

Its main chamber is made up of four elements. As the main sensor the Redmi 10 mounts a 50 megapixel sensor with f / 1.8 number, accompanied by an 8 megapixel wide angle, with an f / 2.2 number and a 120 degree angle of view, a two megapixel f / 2.4 macro lens and a depth of field sensor, also 2 megapixels and with an f number /2.4. For its part, the front camera, located in a hole in the upper central part of the screen, uses an 8 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.4 number.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is already on sale in Spain. As we have already indicated before, it is available in versions with 64 and 128 gigabytes storage. The price of the first is 179.99 euros, while that of the second rises to the 199.99 euros.

