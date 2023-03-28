REDMAGIC presents an impressive 4K monitor for games

In the world of gaming, technology is advancing by leaps and bounds, and gamers are constantly looking for new ways to enhance their experience. That’s why REDMAGIC has created its new 4K gaming monitor, designed to offer a gaming experience like no other.

REDMAGIC’s mission is “to design unparalleled gaming experiences, enabling young people to play without limits.” To accomplish this mission, they’ve created the REDMAGIC 4K Gaming Monitor, which features advanced mini LED technology to amplify brightness and deliver rich tones in every frame of gameplay.

With zero lag, gamers can engage in battles at ultra-fast refresh rates.

REDMAGIC 4K Gaming Monitor Specifications



The REDMAGIC 4K gaming monitor features a 27-inch screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and an IPS LCD panel. It offers a UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a refresh rate of 48 Hz up to 160 Hz, making it perfect for any type of game.

It also features mini-LED backlight technology with over 2,000 LED lights for an epic display. VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification provides 1000 nits of brightness with a dedicated anti-glare feature and a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut for stunning color accuracy. With over a billion colors, every image is displayed in stunning clarity.

game features

REDMAGIC 4K gaming monitor also comes with various gaming features to enhance the gamer experience. It offers different scene modes including MOBA, FPS, Movie, sRGB, AdobeRGB, and DCI-P3, as well as a black equalizer to improve visibility in dark parts of the screen. It also includes game assistants such as a timer and a frame rate counter.

seamless connectivity



With six ports, gamers can connect their devices quickly and easily. The REDMAGIC 4K gaming monitor features two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DP 1.4 port, one full USB-C port, and two USB-A 3.0 ports for connecting peripherals. In addition, it features a multifunctional stand to organize the gaming station and a minimalist design with ultra-thin edges for an immersive experience.

Nubia’s REDMAGIC 4K gaming monitor is a true step up in gaming experience. With its mini LED technology, UHD resolution, ultra-fast refresh rate, and gaming features, it offers an unparalleled gaming experience, although its price will depend on the country you buy it from. The monitor will be available for pre-order starting April 3, 2023 and for purchase starting April 6, 2023 on the official website, redmagic.gg, starting in North America.